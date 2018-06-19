Long Term Review: Kindle Oasis 2017 vs Kobo Aura One

Indulgent devices for the indulgence of reading.

There's something odd about they way people criticise reading as an addictive behaviour. To the kid who is always "on his Nintendo" or "listening to rap music" or "shooting up with heroin", there's a common refrain - that the addicted person is "wasting their life" by indulging their addiction.

Reading though, that's different. When even the most drunken illiterate stereotype of an abusive stepfather sneers at his nerdy child for "always having his nose in a book", he doesn't say that reading is wrong. He doesn't say reading is a waste of time. He says "there's more to life than reading books."

And to paraphrase what a very wise man once wished he had never agreed to say: What that stepfather says about reading is true... from a certain point of view.

There's more to life than reading books

The extent to which you agree with this statement should indicate how sensible you think it is to spend $350-$600 on an e-Reader. It really is that simple.

Let's begin with the Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017 edition) because make no mistake: It is possible, in Australia, by choosing the top 3G model plus Amazon's (now discontinued) leather portfolio-style cover, to spend $600 on an Oasis. The minimum price is $389 for an 8GB model. It's expensive.

And it's also caught up in a controversy. Go to the Kindle landing page on the US site and you'll read all about how the Oasis supports Audible, right there on the e-Reader! I mean, it has Bluetooth and everything!

I can't hear you!

Or at least, my review unit had Bluetooth until I converted my amazon.com account to an amazon.com.au account. Then the Bluetooth icon just disappeared... because Australian Oasises (Oases?) don't have Audible functionality or Bluetooth, yet.

And sure, if you read about Oasis on amazon.com.au, there's no mention of Audible functionality. But that's really not good enough. Amazon must realise we can see US reviews of the device, and it should make it explicit that Audible is not available to Aussie owners.

We can only assume this is because Amazon was unable to sort out a deal with Vodafone to deliver hundreds of megabytes of Audible data per user (as a opposed to a few tens of megabytes of book data) over the "free" 3G connection in those models so-equipped.

This, plus the price, have led to some truly hilarious reviews on Amazon.com from people suffering buyers' remorse after they fully internalise the reality of having just spent tablet-money on a thing that only lets them read books.

The New Default

Of the negative reviews, "Battery life is rubbish at only 2-3 weeks," is a personal favourite. Because it's definitely true that while Amazon advertises the Oasis' battery life as lasting "weeks and weeks", it often doesn't last me the minimum four weeks that a pedant would insist "weeks and weeks" must imply. But there's a very good reason for that. It's because I use it all the time. And I think you will too.

The Oasis is such a pleasure to use as a device, and so superior to any other Kindle-based reading experience, you'll finally stop saying "meh, the Paperwhite is all the way in the other room, I'll just use the Kindle app on my phone."

Also, this is the first Kindle-device in my household that has been called anything other than "the Kindle". It's "the Oasis". Where's the Oasis? I need my Oasis for the train. I have a new book on my Oasis. That sort of thing. Does this matter? At $389 to just get started, I think it does.

Worst e-Reader Ever?

Look, to the casual reader, the Oasis is a colossal waste of money. It can't be justified, there are just too many other cheap and effective ways to get words into your eyeballs.

(Okay fine, you can choose between left-aligned and justified text, in the settings, but you know that's not what I meant.)

But to the person who rates "reading" above "watching TV", "music", "videogaming", "all forms of human interaction", then the Oasis is, well, an oasis in a desert of not-quite-right.

My review Oasis has, quite simply, become the tech device that I now put the most leisure hours into. It has made even paper books seem annoyingly bulky and bendy and too dependant on ambient lighting conditions.

So what makes this possible? It has an only slightly-larger display than the Kindle Voyage. The e-ink it uses is the same. Amazon's library interface is still a pain in the neck, and books still sometimes fail to download from your cloud collection without a restart of the device, and cover art can remain missing until you disconnect and reconnect to your Wi-Fi network.

There's still no "blue light filter" that makes the backlight bias its yellow LEDs over its white ones late at night - because all the LEDs are white (though the backlight is impressively LCD-like in its evenness). And it still occasionally refuses to respond to button-presses for a minute or so after waking.

And while the Oasis is IPX68 waterproof, the fancy leather case isn't. But luckily it falls off at the slightest touch, so it's easy to remove whenever I want to read in... uh... a room that has humid conditions.

Reading by Touch

What the Oasis remains, though, is the most aesthetically pleasing e-Reader to use, on the market today. The display is flush with the bezel to the edge of the device. The metal case remains cool to the touch, like the cover of a fine hardback.

And that official leather portfolio case - that so many reviewers on Amazon hate so much because it really does fall off super-easily - does something very clever.

When you fold it around to the back of the Oasis, it gives the cool, hard metal e-Reader the slightly springy feel of the cover of a real, properly-bound book.

Reading is a tactile experience as much as it is visual. Everything from the texture of the paper to the flimsiness of the covers affects how you enjoy reading it. And while the Oasis can't replicate this, or the smell, it can give you an experience that at least includes an aesthetic element.

Aesthetics remains one of the biggest challenges for the designers of gadgets. It's arguable that Apple only still exists because it embraced this at the turn of the century.

The Unacceptable Cost of Nice Things

Yet the problem for a smartphone designer is that there's so much money in the radio and CPU package and battery and storage and software of a new phone, there's just nothing left to spend on aesthetics. Or perhaps... it's that smartphone buyers won't spend $2500 on a smartphone.

The Oasis has a very simple job: to let you read books. It's a job a $149 Kindle Paperwhite can do just fine. But it's because the underlying tech is now so cheap, that a super-premium product like the Oasis can exist, and "only" cost $389 for the base model.

And here's the thing. The first e-Reader on the market was Sony's Libris, in 2004. The launch price? It was $376. That's in American dollars, by the way.

Not that this makes the Oasis perfect or even "good value". But maybe it helps you understand why it costs $389. Because a think like this in 2004 (if it had even been possible) would have coast $1389.

Should you, the self-confessed bookworm who can say "but honey, it will stop me filling up the house with trade paperbacks!", rush out and immediately purchase an Oasis?

Not necessarily. Because it has one competitor that, were it not for a couple of small but key flaws, could beat it handily as the ultimate e-Reader.

All These Font Sizes and You Still Can't Read Between the Lines: the Kobo Aura One

The only real competitor to the Oasis right now, on spec and price, is the Kobo Aura One. It uses the same 300dpi e-Ink tech, but it gives you a 7.8-inch display, which makes its "page" seem more like a trade paperback, than a standard paperback. And we all know reading-addicts prefer trade paperbacks... or more likely, are so desperate to get the next book in a series, we pay for trade paperbacks.

The Aura One's ComfortLight PRO white-balance adjustment system does do the white-balance adjustment the Oasis can't. It uses different-coloured backlight LEDs to shift the page from pure white to an almost amber, depending on ambient light levels - and of course manual control.

Indeed, the Aura One is all about tweaking. It has slider bars for text size, column-width, and line-spacing. It has 50 font sizes to Kindle's 15, and you can tweak sharpness as well as weight.

All For One and All For Naught

But the bigger display and all this functionality comes at a terrible, terrible cost. The Aura One is plastic. It feels like a premium e-Reader... but not like a premium device, period.

At $349, it's $40 cheaper than the base-model Oasis (both have 8GB of storage) and you know what? I think Kobo undercutting the Oasis was a mistake.

Because Kobo is already a "not the Kindle" decision for the e-Reader enthusiast, and if the potential Aura One owner has already gotten over the fact that Kobo books are more expensive than Kindle books, why not just go all-in and give them a $399 e-Reader with a metal case?

Here's my totally-subjective evidence for why aesthetics really matter, at this tier. When Kobo sent the Aura One across, it provided some vouchers to grab a few books for free. So the review unit Aura One sitting on my desk, has a copy of Steven Erikson's fantasy epic Gardens of the Moon on it.

And after maybe six or seven times of putting down the Oasis to pick up the Aura One to read Gardens of the Moon, I said stuff it, and went and bought a Kindle copy.

Addictive Personality

That's right. Despite the Aura One's bigger display (which I prefer) and the white-balance adjustment (ditto), and the tweakable fonts and line spacing and column width and the rest of it... that the Oasis was able to make me spend money on a book I'd already received for free on another e-Reader of similar spec, says something.

Maybe it just says I like shiny things. Or maybe it says that the kinds of people who used to have Folio Society subscriptions and spent $[denial] on the Harry Potter Complete Edition in the big red dragon box, even though they don't think Harry Potter is that great anyway, are the same as the kinds of people who designed the Oasis.

VERDICT

The Oasis may not be the superior e-Reader. But it's definitely a nicer object.

Put simply: if you're too much of a book-fetishist to have ever condescended to try an e-Reader, I believe there's a very good chance the Oasis will finally change your mind. It doesn't offer the same aesthetic and tactile experience of a real book. But it does offer an experience that's comparably pleasing to the reader's soul.

Oh, and the final fun thing about owning the 2017 Kindle Oasis? Handing it to someone who's never seen one, and watching them hold it with the page-turn buttons at the bottom.

A product with a form-factor that makes people intuitively hold it wrong, yet when held right still works really really well? That's a hell of a feat of industrial design.