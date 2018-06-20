Interview: Close up with the new Corsair 280 and 280X cases

We borrowed some time from Annie Jankowski, Corsair’s Product Manager for Cooling, at Computex 2018 and chatted about the company’s new 280-series cases

PCTA: These are evolutions, are they not, of the original Air 240 case?

Yes! It’s a micro ATX case and there’s the regular version which is a dual-chamber design and comes with two standard 120mm fans and there’s the RGB version which is also the dual-chamber design with two RGB fans as well as a lighting controller. With that you can control all of the lighting in your case – light strips, fans and sync it all together with the other Corsair iCUE compatible products.

PCTA: Being a dual-chambered case there are some advantages there and obviously you can manage your components more effectively?

There’s three tempered glass panels on the front chamber of the case so you can highlight all your products – your cooler, graphics card and all the fans and light strips and in the rear chamber of the case you can hide the PSU, your SSDs – it fits three SSDs – and two HDDs, and then all the cable management can be in the back of the case so if you’re a case builder it’s easier, you can just kind of shove the cables back there instead of having to worry about cable management as much, it’s a great case for beginner builders.

PCTA: It looks like a really detailed case with lots of options, there’s ventilation everywhere.

There’s four different filters. There’s a top magnetic filter, a front magnetic filter, a bottom filter as well as a rear filter for the PSU. So lots of filtration options. Lots of places for airflow, and then there’s lots of cooling options as well. There’s an option of having six 120mm fans in the case in the top, front and bottom as well as 140mm fans, and you can fit radiators as well - a 280mm in the top, a 240mm in the front and a 240mm in the bottom. So – lots of different cooling options and it’s a great airflow case.

PCTA: When you say it’s a great case for beginners what do you mean by that?

It’s a lower price case because it’s smaller, so it’s a micro ATX case, so you can use mini ITX or micro ATX boards, which is a little lower in cost. And, because of the dual chamber design it’s easier for beginners, they don’t have to worry about their cabling, they don’t have to perfectly route all the cabling because you just can’t see it – so cable management is very easy in this case.

PCTA: It looks like a complicated case - it’s certainly not a plain case – but once it’s all tidied up it really comes into its own style-wise, I think.

This is one of my favourite cases! I like the style. It’s a great case to show off your components and hide the ones you don’t want to show at all!

PCTA: We’ve just been hearing all about the new iCUE system which seems like an all new thing to replace Corsair Link. Tell me about the 280X – the one that comes with the controller and what its capabilities are?

The 280X RGB case comes with the Lighting Node Pro which allows you to connect your light strips and your RGB fans and then control that lighting through our iCUE software. If you have a Corsair cooler or Corsair memory, for example our new Vengeance RGB Pro, you can go into iCUE and select one profile and all the lighting will sync with those components, as well as our keyboards, mice and any other RGB peripheral products that we have.

PCTA: Are we looking at a new trend in smaller cases and motherboards? What are people buying more of?

I think it’s an even spread and it depends on what region of the world you’re in. Here in Taiwan a smaller case like this would be more popular. I’ve heard a lot of people here at our stand look at the 1000D case next to it and they’re like, “it’s gigantic!” but this case definitely appeals to people in small living spaces, or even just people who don’t want to buy an ATX board and just want something smaller and more affordable.