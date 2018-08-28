How to mute someone on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter without them knowing

Nobody likes being hassled on social media. That's where learning how to mute people on social media, rather than block them, is a great way to keep your social feeds a pleasant place to be – without flagging to the offending user that they've annoyed you.

The trouble is, muting someone isn't always as straightforward as simply blocking them. Each social media network also has its own set of rules and methods for muting or blocking someone online, so it's all about learning what works best, and where.

Here's how you can mute someone on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more.

How to mute someone on Instagram

Instagram has introduced a Mute button to quieten profiles, posts and stories. Although not everyone has access to this feed-based mute option yet – Instagram is still rolling it out across iOS and Android – it'll soon be available to all users, so you might as well learn how to make use of it.

How to mute Instagram posts

On every post, you'll see the ellipsis (...) button, tap it You're now presented with various options including Report, Embed and Mute Tap Mute Select either Mute Posts or “Mute Posts and Story”. This option is also available via user profiles, again by pressing the ellipsis button

How to mute Instagram Stories

To mute Instagram's user-generated Stories, long-press the person's profile picture This brings up the option to mute the user and all those stories you never wanted to see in the first place

Like Facebook, it's also technically possible to avoid seeing someone in your feed simply by not interacting with them: no likes, no comments and no shares. Instagram's algorithm will eventually sit up and take notice.

How to mute someone on Facebook

Is your Facebook news feed is packed with over-sharers, game invitations and angry rants? Thankfully there are multiple ways to silence these nuisances, and it's really quite easy to boot.

Visit a profile or page and click Following (on Facebook's website) or tap More (in the Facebook app) Select “Unfollow”. You can also unfollow users in your news feed by clicking the three-dot menu on a post and choosing “Hide post”, “Snooze for 30 days” or “Unfollow”.

How to bulk unfollow people and pages from your feed

To bulk-manage your feed, locate the down arrow on the blue banner or tap the three-line menu on mobile.

On mobile, scroll to Settings & Privacy and then select Settings On both web and mobile, select “News Feed Preferences” Now select “Unfollow people to hide their posts” Scroll down and tap on the people and accounts you'd like to remove from your news feed

How to block photo albums from your feed

You can also block albums from coming into your feed, be they baby photos, holiday snaps or wedding-season selfies.

Click the offending photo album's three-dot menu Choose “Unfollow album” Voila

How to find out if you've been blocked on Facebook

If you think someone's blocked you on facebook there are three ways to find out for sure.

Run a search for the user while logged in – if they don't appear in the search results, log out and search again. If they magically appear, it means you've been blocked. Locate a comment or message from the user. Anyone who has blocked you, or otherwise made their profile inaccessible, will appear in bold black and you won't be able to click their name. Remember that Facebook lets users block people on both Messenger and Facebook separately, so fire off a message. If a pop-up warns that you can't reply or the user is unavailable, it's likely that you've been blocked on Facebook's messaging platform, too.

How to mute someone on Facebook Messenger

As with its social network, Facebook makes it similarly easy to hush annoying people on Messenger.

Mute Messenger chats on desktop

Open a message from your garrulous friend Click the cog icon Pick whether to “Ignore messages” or “Mute Conversation”

Mute Messenger chats on mobile

Tap the “i” information button in a conversation Click “Ignore Messages”, which moves all messages to the Message Requests inbox Alternatively, can also click Notifications | Mute Conversation Finally, determine how long your contact is muted for – from 15 minutes to forever

How to mute someone on Twitter

There are two methods for eradicating bothersome Twitter users from your timeline. One method involves visiting their profile and wholesale blocking them, the other is accessible from any one of their tweets and lets you remove certain types of content instead – perfect for blocking annoying branded messages.

How to mute accounts on Twitter

Visit the user's profile page and click the three-dot menu button next to their name This reveals options including Mute Click Mute and confirm the action

How to mute a Tweet

On an individual tweet, click the arrow on the top right of the tweet This lets you select 'Mute @username' and another option: 'I don't like this Tweet' Selecting this acts as a 'dislike' button, instructing Twitter's algorithms to block similar posts in future

How to see muted Twitter accounts

To see all the accounts you've silenced, visit 'Settings and privacy', then click 'Privacy and safety' Scroll to the Safety section and select 'Muted accounts' Here you can also Unmute people via their profile

How to mute certain words, phrases and hashtags

If you want to ban certain words from your timeline visit “Settings and privacy” – or, on mobile, go to your Notifications tab and tap the cog icon – and click “Muted words”. Now add the words you never want to see again.

How to mute someone on WhatsApp

Fed up with rowdy WhatsApp group chats and private messages pinging at all hours of the day? There's a way to silence them, you can thank us later.

To silence them, scroll to any message or group chat, then press and hold the message Once selected, you'll see a blocked-out speaker at the top of the screen. Click the speaker Now you have options to mute notifications for eight hours, one week or one year Make your choice, then tap OK

You can also mute notifications from within a message, just click the three-dot menu at the top of the screen and select 'Mute notifications'.

How to mute someone on Snapchat

Snapchat's version of mute is called “Do Not Disturb”, which blocks notifications from any user or group chat you choose to silence.

How to mute from Snapchat timeline

Tap into your feed, then press and hold your friend's Bitmoji or profile picture When the pop-up box appears, click Settings Then click Do Not Disturb. The option will change to “Turn on Notifications” to signify you've been successful

How to mute from a Snapchat message

Click on your friend's messages and press the three-line menu button Now toggle the Do Not Disturb switch to On

How to mute Snapchat stories from your feed

Click on your friend's messages and press the three-line menu button Select Mute Story

How to prevent specific users seeing your Snapchat stories

Click the cog icon on your profile page and scroll to the section titled “Who Can” Then click “View My Story” Choose Custom and decide who can see your Snapchat Stories

How to block someone on YouTube

The YouTube community has a poor reputation. Thankfully, the Toggle YouTube Comments extension for Chrome shields you from the inane and often offensive babble that defines the comments section of almost every video.

This very welcome add-on automatically hides all comments on YouTube videos, replacing them with the option to Show Comments. Best of all, it doesn't track you and seamlessly fits in with the YouTube design.

How to mute people on Quora

Quora – the internet's Q&A section – is a fount of knowledge. But if you're sick of hearing from know-it-all loudmouthed users, muting them is easy.

Click the person's name by their picture Once on their profile, pressing the ellipsis (...) button lets you choose to Mute, Block or Report that user Select the appropriate option and voila, gone

You can also remove stories from your topic feed by clicking the “X” in the right-hand corner of the Q&A box. Doing so hides the story and offers greater control over what you see, letting you unfollow question-askers and answer-givers, as well as showing fewer related links.