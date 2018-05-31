Boost Wi-Fi and data speeds on your phone, laptop and PC and stop neighbours stealing your bandwidth.

Internet-connected devices have become so much a part of our lives that it’s easy to take Wi-Fi for granted until it starts misbehaving – slowing to a crawl or disappearing altogether. Whether at home or out and about, we feel lost without it, and trying to download or stream content over a sluggish wireless connection can ruin your day.

Fortunately, there are plenty of tricks you can employ to combat flaky Wi-Fi, wherever you are and whatever device you’re using. In this feature, we reveal the newest and most effective ways to supercharge your Wi-Fi and mobile data speeds, so you can download everything you want in seconds. We explain how to reduce your data usage, optimise your settings and identify and fix common speed problems, either by upgrading your hardware, installing helpful apps or simply tweaking your device’s settings.

How to get faster Wi-Fi

Get a mobile Wi-Fi (Mi-Fi) router

You can use your smartphone to create a mobile hotspot that other devices can connect to, which is useful for areas where Wi-Fi is slow or unavailable. On an iPhone, go to Settings, Personal Hotspot and turn on that option. Connect to the new hotspot using the generated password. The process on Android phones varies depending on the version of the OS, but in most cases you can go to Settings, ‘Wireless and Networks’ and open More Settings. Select ‘Tethering and Portable Hotspot’, and Activate Portable Wi-Fi Hotspots.

Mi-Fi (Mobile Wi-Fi) works in the same way, and lets you connect multiple devices to a single 4G data SIM so you can get online anywhere and enjoy reliable speeds. For this, you will need to buy a Mi-Fi router such as the TP-Link M7350 4G Mobile Router. It uses any SIM and allows you to connect up to 10 devices, and offers selectable 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi.

Stop connecting to slow networks

Sometimes, a free Wi-Fi connection can be slower than a 3G or 4G connection – we’ve certainly found that to be the case in a lot of coffee shops, where the signal is weak or the network is congested. Provided you have a flexible mobile data plan, it’s worth avoiding these bad hotspots by making Android forget them, which means your phone or tablet won’t automatically connect when in range.

First, you should review all your saved wireless hotspots, which you can do by tapping Settings | Wi-Fi. This brings up the list of Wi-Fi networks in range. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select ‘Saved networks’ to display all the hotspots you’ve connected to in the past including, probably, quite a few you’ve forgotten about or only connected to once.

Select a hotspot you don’t want any more, then tap Forget and it will be removed from your list, so your device will no longer automatically connect to it in the future. You can easily reconnect to a forgotten hotspot manually, should you want to.

Switch to a fast hotspot in Oreo

The latest version of Google’s mobile operating system – Android 8.0 Oreo – has a feature that lets your device automatically – and seamlessly – switch from one hotspot to another, without you needing to enter any login credentials. The Wi-Fi-certified Passpoint (also known as Hotspot 2.0) launched in 2012 and is now part of Oreo, although it may not be available in all handsets running the new version of the OS because Google has made it an optional (albeit recommended) feature.

Speed up aeroplane Wi-Fi

If you’ve ever tried to use free Wi-Fi on a plane, you’ll know it can be frustratingly slow. This is because there’s only a small amount of bandwidth available and this has to be shared between all the passengers. You can’t speed up aeroplane Wi-Fi as such, but your own device could be partially responsible for the lack of speed.

Before you board your flight, make sure all your apps are up to date (so they don’t try to update via the plane’s slow Wi-Fi) and turn off background updating for all apps via Settings. You should also disable photo backup. If you plan to visit a particular site while in the sky, load it beforehand, so the page gets cached by your browser. This means only the updated elements need to be downloaded.

Faster Wi-Fi at home

Set up a mesh Wi-Fi network

If you live in a big house or your home has thick walls and floors, there’s a good chance that your wireless signal won’t reach everywhere and you’ll probably have weak areas and dead spots. Buying a Wi-Fi range extender or repeater will help speed up your downloading, streaming and browsing, but a much better solution nowadays is to upgrade your Wi-Fi to a mesh network.

This modular Wi-Fi system comprises multiple access points that work together to blanket your home with fast, stable coverage, so you should experience the same quality of Wi-Fi in every area of your property. You start with one device that connects to your modem, then add others around the house. It’s not the cheapest solution, but it delivers the best results, so if strong Wi-Fi in every room is a priority, it’s definitely worth the expense.

One of the best options is Google Wi-Fi – a smart looking mesh product that’s easy to set up and manage, with everything controlled via an app on your phone or tablet.

Force Android devices to use the fastest band

Modern Wi-Fi routers offer radio signals in either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency bands. For equipment that supports it, the 5GHz band is superior because it tends to be less congested and supports significantly higher maximum data rates – so downloads and streaming should be much faster.

By default, your devices will automatically connect to what they view to be the best band, but you can force your Android phone or tablet to only connect to the faster 5GHz band. To do this, go to Settings and tap Wi-Fi. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select Advanced. Select ‘Wi-Fi frequency band’ and, in the box that pops up, select ‘5GHz only’.

Test all your connection speeds – Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G

It’s easy to check the speed of your wireless connection – just run a tester such as Ookla Speedtest (www.speedtest.net), which is available on the web and as an app for all mobile devices. Another option is OpenSignal which is available for both iOS and Android. It not only checks the speed of your different networks – including Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G – but also shows you how well your mobile network compares with those from rival providers.

We particularly like that OpenSignal shows your data usage – mobile and Wi-Fi – over a set period of time, so you can identify when and where you might be downloading or streaming excessively.

Spot and stop Wi-Fi thieves

Provided you’re using wireless security along with a strong password, the chances of anyone piggybacking on your Wi-Fi connection are slim, but you should check to make sure by using Bitdefender Home Scanner.

This free tool scans your Wi-Fi network and devices to look for weak passwords, as well as vulnerable or poorly encrypted communications. In addition to spotting potentially unwanted users on your home Wi-Fi, who could be slowing down your downloads and streams, it offers detailed security recommendations for your network. To use the software, install and run it, then click the Start Using Home Scanner button. Confirm that you’re running it on your home network and it will go to work.

Another way to expose neighbours leeching your Wi-Fi is to use Who’s On My Wi-Fi, which displays a list of all connected devices that you can go through and identify. The software runs in the background, scanning your network every five minutes, and alerts you when any unknown devices are found.

Troubleshoot common problems

Identifying the cause of slow or problematic Wi-Fi isn’t always easy. Sluggish downloads can be the result of congestion; too many people on your network using the connection at the same time; objects or electrical items degrading the signal; incompatible devices; or your neighbours broadcasting on the same wireless channel as you.

Xirrus Wi-Fi Inspector can help you find, connect to and troubleshoot a wireless network. It provides details about your current connection, including the SSID (name), Channel, and Mac and IP Addresses. A real-time graph shows the signal strength and history, while a dynamic radar shows all other connections in range, including their names and relative distance.

Detect local Wi-Fi interference

If your wireless signal is suffering as a result of stronger Wi-Fi nearby, you can use the free – but ad-supported – Wi-Fi Analyzer for Android to track down the problem. It shows all the wireless points nearby – including your own – along with their signal strength and the channel they are broadcasting on. This information will help you troubleshoot any problems and shift to the best channel. You can switch between bands – 2.4GHz and 5GHz – and change the view from Channel Graph to Time Graph, Channel Rating, AP (access point) List or Signal Meter.

Look for dead spots to eliminate

Your wireless signal can be degraded by all manner of things in your home, including thick walls, floors, furniture, power cables and electrical devices – most notably, microwave ovens. You can identify weak areas and dead spots by creating a Wi-Fi heat map of your home using Ekahau Heatmapper to determine the fastest spot for carrying out urgent downloading. You’ll need to install it on a laptop or Windows tablet, rather than a desktop PC, because you have to move around your living space to measure the signal.

Heatmapper works best if you have a map of your home to begin with – this can be a blueprint or something you’ve drawn yourself (as close to scale as possible). You can still use the software if you don’t have a map, but the results won’t be as useful.

To create the heatmap, move a few feet at a time and click to measure the Wi-Fi at that point to build up a colour-coded map. In addition to your own network, you can check any nearby Wi-Fi sources (ones belonging to a neighbour or the local Starbucks, for example) to see how they might be impacting on your signal.

See how apps perform on your current network

Most apps should run fine on your wireless connection but if you find that certain tools are a little sluggish, you can perform a speed test that will highlight potential problems. For this, you will need to install Meteor from OpenSignal (meteor.opensignal.com). At the time of writing, this is currently only available for Android but a version for iOS is due shortly.

When you run a test, the service will check the download, upload and ‘ping’ speeds of your wireless connection, then show you how major apps – such as YouTube, Gmail and Facebook – perform. Ideally, they should be labelled as Awesome. You can choose which apps you want to check.

Meteor’s Dashboard lets you see how performance compares across a selection of test locations, and you can filter this by Best or Worst. You can also check performance history. Updating an app to its latest version may help solve any problems with the app’s speed.

Reduce your data usage

Reduce your data with Opera

Opera Max was an excellent data-saving app for Android that managed to speed up your browsing over both wireless and mobile networks by compressing content before it reached your phone, which meant you downloaded less data. Unfortunately, Opera recently made the decision to kill the app in order to focus more on its browsers.

Still, it’s not all bad news. The Opera Browser for Android blocks ads, which reduces some of your data usage, and it also compresses videos (you can disable this feature if you don’t like the results). The browser has a built-in data-saving mode, too, that uses compression to load pages faster on sluggish networks.

Opera Mini is another browser from the same developer that claims to reduce your data needs by up to 90%. It also comes with an ad blocker, a built-in video downloader (which, annoyingly, doesn’t work with YouTube) and an intelligent download manager for getting files faster. You can check your data savings in the Settings menu.

Unlike the Opera Browser, Opera Mini is available for both Android and iOS.

Reduce data using DataEye

DataEye also significantly trims your mobile data usage, albeit in a more basic way than the old Opera Max. It simply allows you to choose which of your apps can use your mobile connection, prioritising your download so you don’t have to wait while an unimportant app clogs up the connection to pull inessential data from the web.

You can view the data savings you’ve made as a result of this streamlining, and discover which apps consume the most data over time.

Use less data on Android

The latest versions of Android, Nougat and Oreo have a handy Data Saver feature that stops your smartphone from consuming too much mobile data in the background. Once enabled, it ensures that apps and services can only get their background data via Wi-Fi. Not only does this prevent you from going over your usage cap, it also has the benefit of speeding up browsing and downloading, because the available bandwidth doesn’t have to be shared with apps performing actions in the background. Additionally, it asks apps to use less data in the foreground.

To activate Data Saver, open Settings and go to Network & Internet, Data Usage (the exact location will vary depending on your phone). Select Data Saver and turn it on. Not all apps work with this feature, so if you find one that can’t handle being blocked from access to background data, you can add it as an exception. Open Settings, go to Network & Internet, Data Usage and select Data Saver. Select Unrestricted Data Access, then enable the app or service that you want to allow to have access to mobile data while this mode is active.

Use a mobile download manager

Thanks to superfast broadband connections, download managers aren’t as essential on PCs as they once were. However, they can come in handy on mobile devices, where they accelerate downloads and let you resume any that fail. For Android devices, you can install Advanced Download Manager which can usefully fetch up to three files simultaneously. As with PC download managers, it breaks each file into multiple pieces for downloading concurrently, saving you a lot of time when on the move. The app is free to install, but contains adverts.

On iOS, you can try Total Downloader which lets you start multiple downloads, and pause and restart them. It’s also ad-supported, and some reviewers have complained that these get in the way, ruining what is an otherwise excellent experience – so bear that in mind.

Another app worth trying is Offline, which provides resumable downloads, queues, progress details and error reports. It also auto-renames files, making them easy to find and manage. The app description claims that “only non-audiovisual files are supported for downloading due to store guidelines”, but we found it happily grabbed videos from most popular video-sharing sites, including YouTube. It, too, contains adverts.