How to: Download and install iOS 11 on iPhone and iPad

iOS 11 is here and it's stuffed full of changes; here's our pick of the best features and what's new in iOS 11.

iOS 11 is here!

Now that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have officially been unveiled, the new version of Apple's mobile OS is live, four days after iPhone 8 preorders opened and three days before the new handsets go on general sale.

We got our first taster of iOS 11 at WWDC earlier in the year and new features include, among other things, a new set of wallpapers, set to make the most of the iPhone X’s Super Retina display, code for its Face ID biometric authentication software, and the face-tracking “Animoji” that animate depending on the expression you’re making - although these will only appear on the iPhone X, as other handsets don't have the requisite face-tracking software.

It's a big update, with iOS 11 adding a slew of major new features for everyone, including a new focus on iPad that Apple clearly hopes will elevate the tablet into a bigger league of productivity. Below is more information about the iOS release date and our pick of the best new iOS 11 features.

iOS 11 release date

iOS 11 goes live on 19 September. Last year, the software went live on the 13 September, three days before the phones went on sale, and the same approach is being taken this year.

How to install iOS 11

When the update is available for your phone (typically from 10am PT/6pm BST), you will be prompted to install it automatically. iOS 11 may roll out to different regions at different times so it may not be available for an hour, or even a day, after the software is released.

Alternatively, you can go to Settings, General and Software Update. This will make your phone search for the latest software and, if applicable, you will be prompted to download. There are a number of things you need to do to get your phone ready for iOS 11, the most important being backing up the device. This not only means you can restore the most up-to-date version, if iOS 11 fails or causes problems, you can revert back to iOS 10 without losing your valuable photos, messages and more.

There are a number of things you need to do to get your phone ready for iOS 11, the most important being backing up the device. This not only means you can restore the most up-to-date version, if iOS 11 fails or causes problems, you can revert back to iOS 10 without losing your valuable photos, messages and more.

If you are concerned about iOS 11, it's also worth downloading the firmware for previous releases, just in case. The full list of files for each compatible iPhone and iPad is listed at the bottom of this article.

To backup your phone, go to Settings, [your name], iCloud and iCloud backup. You can also backup your device using iTunes. If you choose the latter, it's worth making sure iTunes is also up-to-date and you can get the latest software here. We recommend you backup certain apps, namely WhatsApp, as it may delete chats. This can be done in Settings, Chats and Chat Backup.

The software itself is expected to take up around 2.3GB of storage space and you'll need to make sure you have enough room to complete the installation if you install it over the air (OTA), otherwise, it will fail and could, potentially, brick your phone. To clear space, go to Settings, General and Storage to check how much storage is being used and delete unwanted files or apps to make room.

Which phones will run on iOS 11?