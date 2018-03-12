Cancel your Spotify subscription and close your Spotify account for good.

Spotify is still a poster-child for the music streaming industry, with 71 million paying subscribers and 159 million more using the free, ad-supported service. Yet the Swedish firm is still struggling to make any money from the service and, as a result, recently filed to go public.

This, coupled with increasing competition from the similarly priced Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Tidal and more, is causing some users to switch allegiances. If that's you, and you're looking how to delete your Spotify account, read on.

How to delete Spotify account

First things first, if you're a Spotify Premium customer you'll need to cancel your Spotify subscription before closing your account. And with that, any playlists you've downloaded to listen to offline will be removed; you don't own that music and as soon as you end your subscription, you'll lose those locally stored playlists.

If you just unsubscribe but continue to use Spotify Free, you will still be able to stream those playlists and they'll be in your listening history. However, if you go on to delete Spotify completely, you'll lose access to those playlists both on and offline.

Additionally, deleting your Spotify account will mean you lose your username. Plus, if you have a student discount, you won’t be able to apply it to another account until a year after you first signed up for it, if you decide to return to Spotify.

Once you've cancelled your subscription, here is how to delete Spotify:

Go to the Spotify homepage on a web browser and sign-in if necessary Cick Help from the menu Type "delete Spotify account" or "close account" in the search bar Select "Close account" from the drop-down menu Scroll down until you see the line: "If you’d still like to go ahead, you can close your account here." Click that link. A Contact page will open Expand the Account menu and select "I want to close my Spotify account permanently" Select "Close Account"

Alternatively, skip all the above steps and go straight to this link to delete Spotify account.