How to: Delete and restore apps on Android and iOS

We explain how to permanently delete apps on Android and iOS and then restore them again.

Apps - they're the lifeblood of smartphones, and the cornerstone of the current tech revolution. However, while apps in general are incredibly useful, they're not necessarily the kind of things that you want to keep around forever. There are many reasons to delete an app - maybe it's been superseded by a rival, or perhaps it was related to a specific event, or maybe you just don't need it anymore.

Regardless, deleting apps is often a necessary part of smartphone maintenance. If you want to free up a bit more space on your device, here's how you get rid of both stock and third-party apps on Android and iOS, as well as how to re-install them at a later date.

Deleting apps on Android

How to delete pre-installed apps on Android

Unfortunately, there’s no simple way you can delete pre-installed apps from your device, unless you go down the rooting road. This is because in many cases, they are linked to the inner workings of your phone, or linked to other features (or of course, in the case of apps like Chrome, Gmail and Google Drive, they are the favoured apps for browsing, managing email and documents).

That means that there's no way to remove them from your phone altogether. If you want to stop them cluttering up your apps tray, however, you can stop them from showing up in your list of installed apps by disabling them. To do so, open Settings, select Apps and Notifications, tap the app you want to disable and then tap "Disable". You can turn it back on again the same way by selecting "Enable".

How to delete third-party apps on Android

If you’ve downloaded apps from the Google Play Store, you can very easily uninstall these from your device, either by heading to your apps drawer or via the settings.

To delete from the apps tray, press the round icon with six dots on it. From here, you can press and hold the app you want to delete, release and a red ‘x’ icon will appear in the corner. Tap this to uninstall the app. On some versions of Android, when you press and hold the app icon, "uninstall" will appear at the top of the screen. Just drag the icon here.

The alternative is to delete the app via the settings. Head to settings > apps. Now select the app you want to delete and tap "uninstall".

How to check apps have been deleted on Android and re-install them

To see whether the app has been uninstalled, you can venture to the Apps Store itself and search for the app. If it's previously been installed but has been successfully deleted, you will see the option to reinstall it here. If it hasn’t been removed from your device, it will show the option to open it instead.

Alternatively, you can head to the Play Store, tap the three lines next to the search bar and select ‘My apps and games’ from the top of the list. Choose ‘Installed’ if you want to see whether the apps you deleted are still installed on your device or ‘Library’ to see the apps you’ve deleted. From here, you can re-install them.

Deleting apps on iOS

How to temporarily delete apps on iOS

If you want to temporarily remove apps from an iPhone or iPad that are taking up space, without losing all the data associated with those apps, you can take a look at the Offload Unused Apps settings, which will remove the apps you don’t use, without removing the data. This means when you re-install them, the data will be restored.

How to permanently delete apps on iOS

Thankfully, after years of users begging Apple to let them download useless apps like Stocks, the company now finally allows users to permanently delete certain apps that come pre-installed with iOS. Note that your device must be running iOS 11 in order to delete built-in apps, and there are some (including Messages, Wallet, Clock and Safari) that can't be deleted at all.

There are two ways you can remove pre-installed and third-party apps from your iOS device. The fastest way is to tap and hold the app you want to remove from the home screen. All of the apps will start jiggling and an ‘x’ will appear in the top corner of each one. Just tap this to uninstall the app or apps you no longer require from your device.

If running out of memory is your main problem, you can how much space apps use up on your device and delete those that you don’t use anymore (or take up the most space) by heading to settings > general > iPhone Storage. A list of everything you have installed will appear. Just select the one you want to delete, then choose ‘Delete’ to remove it from your phone’s storage.

A third option (using iTunes to add and remove apps) was discontinued with the iTunes 12.7 update, but if you’re still using an older version of iTunes, you can use it to delete the apps on your device.

How to check apps have been deleted on iOS and re-install them

You can easily find out whether the apps have been deleted from your iPhone be heading to the App Store on your iPhone. Select ‘Updates’, then ‘Purchased’ and then ‘Not on This iPhone/iPad’.

Here, you will see a list of the apps that you’ve previously purchased but are not on your iPhone. You can also re-install them from here, by clicking on the download arrow next to the app name.