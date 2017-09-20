How to: Bring a bricked iPhone back from the dead

If, while updating your phone to iOS 11, you’ve run into problems, here’s how to solve them.

The majority of iOS updates go by without a hitch but when they don’t, they tend to go spectacularly wrong.

After the release of iOS 10, a small number of Apple users complained the update bricked their phone - a term used to describe a phone that can’t be used, making it as useful as a brick.

If, while updating your phone to iOS 11, you’ve run into problems, here’s how to solve them.

Connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC’s USB or USB C port via your charging cable Open iTunes, you may need to sign into your Apple ID account. It also helps to be running the most up-to-date version of the iTunes software If iTunes is already open, close it and reopen Your phone needs to be in recovery mode to continue and the method of doing so depends on your handset. On an iPhone 6s and earlier, iPad, or iPod touch, press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time. On an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons at the same time. In both instances, keep holding both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen. Do not let go until this screen appears. A prompt will appear on iTunes on the Mac or PC asking whether you want to update or restore your phone Click Update

The process shouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes. If it does, or the Update screen fails to complete the process, repeat steps 1-3 again.

If you don’t have a PC or Mac, you can take the phone to an Apple store or authorised service provider. This method will also work if your iTunes doesn't recognise your device or says it's in recovery mode, if your screen is stuck on the Apple logo for several minutes with no progress bar, and you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

If you can’t update or restore your device with recovery mode, or you can't use recovery mode because of broken buttons, contact Apple Support.