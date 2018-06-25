Hands-on Preview: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sports the biggest roster of brawlers to ever appear in Nintendo’s fan-favorite fighting franchise.

In fact, the upcoming Switch entry features every character that's ever appeared in the series. The tally, counting new and returning fighters, totals a whopping 68.

While the packed stable of pugilists would be enough to earn the title its “Ultimate” status though, the game's offering fans much more than a legendary line-up of characters. Nintendo’s estimating Ultimate will see some 10,000 changes to the series tried-and-true template, from major inclusions to minor gameplay refinements.

Our recent hands-on session didn't let us take the entirety of those tweaks for a test drive, but we did let loose as a couple of new characters, allowing us to get a feel for the refined mechanics and polished controls.