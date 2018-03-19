Hands-on Preview: SoulCalibur 6

A welcome return to the stage of history.

When SoulCalibur 6 was announced during last year’s Game Awards, I was stunned. Having not followed the gossip of fighting fanatics on various game forums, I had lost almost all hope that I’d ever see the franchise return for another bout. But now, on the year of its twentieth anniversary, SoulCalibur is back and – as much of a cliche as it is – it feels better than ever.

Now, full disclosure, I’m an avid fan of the SoulCalibur series. Compared to the landscape of skilled fighting game fans, my ability is but a blip on the horizon. But I’ve been in love with the series since I first picked up SoulBlade on the PlayStation – a game I only obtained because the wrong disc was put into my Blockbuster rental. That sparked a fascination with the series that, as with many other long-time fans, peaked with SoulCalibur II.

Later entries are the epitome of a series that lost its way over the years but SoulCalibur 6 remains a compelling addition because it’s all about returning to where everything began. Confusingly set between the original SoulCalibur and its follow-up SoulCalibur II, SoulCalibur 6 is reinventing the 3D fighter by pulling it right back to its roots.

Little is really known in regards to SoulCalibur 6’s setting. While it’s known that it sits between the first two games in the series, any details around the story, character motivations and continuing threads from SoulCalibur are unknown. For now, though, that’s fine. It’s clear that Project Soul and Bandai Namco are passionate about building a convincing and enjoyable new entry into the SoulCalibur series rather than playing purely on nostalgia alone.

Sure, characters look near-identical to their classic counterparts and, yes, it does feel like putting on a comfortable pair of slippers when you jump into the shoes of the characters you’ve been playing as for years. This time, however, combat is fast, fluid and absolutely gorgeous to behold.

For the most part, character movesets remain largely unchanged from what you remember them being in SoulCalibur II. Nightmare plays closer to his SoulCalibur V variant, as does Mitsurugi, but Xianghua, Sophitia and Kilik wash over you like a wave, their familiar embrace evoking a sense of homecoming. It’s testament to Project Soul’s development prowess that, despite these similarities, SoulCalibur 6 has clearly seen the benefit of experience from SoulCalibur’s subsequent sequels.

Those changes have manifested themselves in the addition of a refined Critical Edge special, a revamped Soul Charge and the introduction of a brilliant Reversal Edge mechanic that, from my hands-on time, doesn’t seem to be the game-breaker many feared it could be.

Without delving too deep into the mechanics of each system – I’ll save that for our inevitable review later this year – everything just feels so much more fluid than before. Executing a character's Critical Edge special move is easier, but the Soul Gauge charges more slowly in SoulCalibur 6 than in V, meaning you’re less likely to see three or four being thrown out in a single match. Guard Breaks also return and Guard Impact has been refined so that there’s no longer a cost to an opponent's Soul Gauge when using one.

Soul Charge has also seen some tweaks, changing it from simply boosting attack power and instead allowing you to unlock entire new movesets for a character. Soul Charge eats away at your Soul Gauge, but the tradeoff is faster movement and attacks and the possibility to unleash some huge special moves.

The real new addition to SoulCalibur 6 comes in the form of Reversal Edge. First shown in the reveal trailer, and then again in subsequent character announcement videos, Reversal Edge is an entirely new mechanic designed to turn the tables in battle when you’re under threat. With a tap of a button, you can perform a parry attack that, if it makes contact, will pull the battle into a slow-motion action sequence. Here, both players need to read their opponent's move and counter the rock-paper-scissors style outcome of moves to gain the upper hand. There are legitimate concerns that this could break the flow of combat as it gives a losing opponent a chance to break a potentially fatal combo and turn the tide of battle.

However, it should be noted that this move is blockable. Seasoned SoulCalibur pros won’t really find it that game breaking if they can read their opponent properly. It’s also slightly slower to pull off than a regular attack or Guard Impact, meaning it’s far easier to spot and stop. What its introduction does do is open the playing field for less-experienced SoulCalibur players – and there’s nothing wrong with getting more people hooked on the finest fighting game ever made. Don’t @ me.

Unreal-ly good

Over time the SoulCalibur games have shifted in visual style, with SoulCalibur V opting for a very dark and nightmarish aesthetic, which is why SoulCalibur 6’s colourful palette and return to shiny form is such a big deal for fans of the series. Visually, it’s absolutely stunning to behold. Built in the Unreal Engine for the first time, the marble floor of a romanticised 16th century fantasy European arena glistens. Impossibly large infinite waterfalls roar in the background while the sun flares off-white marble statues of deities overlooking the battlefield.

There’s an incredible amount of detail happening here, and yet you’ll only really be focusing on around two-thirds of the screen at any one time, and all of it in the foreground. Thankfully, the fighters look even better than before. Gone is the sweaty sheen they had in SoulCalibur V, replaced with a far more mute and human appearance. Armour still gleams and the sunlight and firey auras from special moves and charged hits light up the battlefield, showcasing the impressive global illumination capabilities of the Unreal Engine. There simply hasn’t been a SoulCalibur game that’s ever looked this good, which is unsurprising given the last one was made for 13-year-old hardware.

Still, it’s surprising, as the demo build I played was clearly still in an early alpha state. Buttons couldn’t be remapped, there was plenty of holding art and missing text and it's clear the focus was just on nailing the mechanics over everything else. Yet, running at 4K on the PC demo build was still playable – albeit at a sub-optimal frame rate for anything more than casual play. Playing at 2K, however, this build of SoulCalibur 6 was absolutely stunning in motion, running incredibly smoothly. As far as Project Soul and Bandai Namco are concerned, the PC preview build is representative of how it plays on both Xbox One and PS4, so if Bandai can nail that 4K play in the copious amounts of development time they have left, fans will be very happy indeed.

First impressions

I, for one, would welcome any whiff of SoulCalibur back into my life with open arms. Heck, I’d be happy with a compendium of the first three SoulCalibur games revamped for PS4 and Xbox One as a way to celebrate 20 years of the series. However, SoulCalibur 6 is already shaping up to be all that and more.

The demo build I played only had access to six characters, but we now know there’s a total of nine – including guest character, The Witcher 3’s Geralt of Rivia – currently announced with far more on the way. It’ll be interesting to see which characters don’t make a return this time around but, whatever the Project Soul team decide, it’s clear that 20 years on SoulCalibur is still going strong. Let’s just hope they put Weapon Master Mode back in this time around, hey guys?