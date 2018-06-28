Hands-on Preview: Marvel's Spider-Man

The unbridled freedom you feel swinging above the streets of the game's beautiful, detailed city also translates to its acrobatic combat. Spider-Man can essentially pinball off and around environments – and enemies – as he unleashes a variety of web-based powers and projectiles. When combined with his lightning-quick punches, kicks, aerial attacks and dodges, his webs offer an endless variety of ways to put goons in their place.

We especially enjoyed sliding between a target's legs before surprising them with an attack from the back, as well as slinging live grenades back at groups of henchmen. Clearing a crowd is also super- satisfying when you're surrounded by interactive objects that can be weaponised; prompts appear over items, such as car doors and barrels, allowing you to quickly grab and toss them at targets.

Much like the motion mechanics, combat is at its criminal-crushing best once you learn to chain attacks and powers together in an extended string to rival a choreographed film fight. We only scratched the surface in this respect, but it's clear the game really finds its groove when the combat feels as good as it looks.

While we nearly achieved this level of baddie-busting nirvana against groups of street thugs, we were knocked down a few pegs by The Shocker. Taking place in the tighter quarters of a bank, the boss battle called for more careful, thoughtful tactics. The multi-tiered fight required us to toss pieces of the interior's architecture at the target, deliver up-close attacks when he was weak, and frequently stick to the ceiling to avoid his Spidey-zapping attacks.