Hands-on Preview: Mario Tennis Aces

In previous Mario Tennis entries you’d mostly rely on the same moves your average tennis player has up their sleeve: lobs, slices topspins and power shots. These all make a welcome return in Aces, each providing tactful and rewarding methods of defeating your opponent.

Now though, Mario and co have also gained a slew of super-powered skills that even an at-his-prime Roger Federer wasn’t capable. They can momentarily pause time to aim their shots, slow down the ball to make it easier to hit or even trigger a ‘special shot’ that’s so powerful it can shatter the opponent’s racket and get them disqualified.

Don’t think you can just spam these moves though - they all use up a chunky portion of your energy gauge. Managing this meter successfully can be the difference between success and failure, which makes it ridiculuosly rewarding when you've finally maxed out your energy to execute a match-winning power slam.

Still, this move isn't quite an 'instant win' button, as it’s actually possible to counter these ‘special shots’ with a perfectly timed block. This adds a surprising breadth of tactics to Aces. Do you risk the destruction of your racket by attempting a block, or play it safe by stepping aside and surrendering the points? As a result, tennis matches become just as much a wars of wits as they are a battle of reflexes.