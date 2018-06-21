Hands-on Preview: Forza Horizon 4

The new setting will see speedsters swerving through the streets of London, tearing up the blacktop along the English countryside and generally blasting through any locales that wouldn't look out of place in a UK travel brochure.

Our demo sadly did not take us into the city or past any iconic landmarks, but we still saw plenty of ogle-worthy sights. Traveling at 125-plus mph through a variety of lush locales, we navigated winding wilderness trails, snaking cliff-side roads and pretty prairies and farmlands. Of course, these eye-popping environments were also complemented by tons of immersive touches, from flocks of sheep darting across the road to hot air balloons floating in the bright blue sky.

The coolest details though, were those welcomed by the changing seasons. Forza Horizon 4's hook is its dynamic, realistic representation of spring, summer, autumn, and winter, so players are essentially racing through the calendar as they progress through the game.

Our brief ride through autumn was marked by falling leaves of various shades of red, brown, orange, and yellow, while winter welcomed darkened skies and snow-covered roads. Spring brought pouring rain, splashing mud, and reflective puddles, but summer soon transformed the soggy conditions to sun-baked pavement and puffy clouds in the sky.