Hands-on Preview: Forza Horizon 4

Satisfy your need for speed in spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Fans of the Forza Horizon series are no strangers to getting behind the wheel of beautiful rides before breaking the speed limit in equally stunning environments.
While 2016's Forza Horizon 3 currently represents the pinnacle of the franchise's pedal-to-the-metal immersion though, its upcoming follow-up looks to be giving it a run for its money.
Moving from the picturesque Australian setting of its predecessor to the gorgeous cities and back roads of Great Britain, the sequel's retaining the last game's best elements, while ratcheting up the rubber-burning action with a number of new elements and features.
A RACER FOR ALL SEASONS
The new setting will see speedsters swerving through the streets of London, tearing up the blacktop along the English countryside and generally blasting through any locales that wouldn't look out of place in a UK travel brochure.
Our demo sadly did not take us into the city or past any iconic landmarks, but we still saw plenty of ogle-worthy sights. Traveling at 125-plus mph through a variety of lush locales, we navigated winding wilderness trails, snaking cliff-side roads and pretty prairies and farmlands. Of course, these eye-popping environments were also complemented by tons of immersive touches, from flocks of sheep darting across the road to hot air balloons floating in the bright blue sky.
The coolest details though, were those welcomed by the changing seasons. Forza Horizon 4's hook is its dynamic, realistic representation of spring, summer, autumn, and winter, so players are essentially racing through the calendar as they progress through the game.
Our brief ride through autumn was marked by falling leaves of various shades of red, brown, orange, and yellow, while winter welcomed darkened skies and snow-covered roads. Spring brought pouring rain, splashing mud, and reflective puddles, but summer soon transformed the soggy conditions to sun-baked pavement and puffy clouds in the sky.
PRETTY DANGEROUS
While the changing seasons will have you viewing Forza Horizon 4 through a new lens, they'll also ensure you keep your eyes on the road.
More than just offering appealing aesthetics, the seasons – as well as the game's dynamic weather and day/night cycle – significantly affect the gameplay and vehicle handling. Ice is slippery, puddles might have you hydroplaning and rain, snow, and blinding sunbeams will hamper visibility.
Our confidence in the cockpit quickly turned to panic, for example, when our speeding truck hit a stretch of ice beneath the winter stars. Autumn also saw us swerving, as we almost collided with that aforementioned flock of sheep, while spring's showers had us powering through thick mud banks and struggling to keep our windshield clear and dry.
New seasons will apparently open different areas in the world as well. We didn't experience this feature in our demo, but a frozen lake, for example, might provide a path that's not accessible in the warmer months.
DRIVES LIKE A DREAM
The series' signature accessible controls return from the previous games, offering a tight, responsive experience that's perfect for newcomers, but still satisfying for more seasoned speed demons.
The arcade-y handling also works well with the new season-dependent gameplay, allowing for, say, quick corrections when icy conditions throw you a curve. Additionally, the sense of speed is as rewarding as ever, and drifting still feels like an absolute dream.
For those craving a more customised experience, Forza Horizon 4 still allows fans to personalise and tweak the driving controls – and swap between multiple camera angles – 'till their heart's content. The franchise's rewind feature returns too, encouraging less cautious drivers to take a do-over when they end up over a cliff or at the bottom of a lake.
FAST FRIENDS
Forza Horizon 4 can be played solo – with AI drivers populating the world – but developer Playground Games is encouraging fans to trade paint with friends this time around.
The game's massive, seamless online world is filled with real-life drivers that can be engaged in a more realistic fashion, or ignored entirely. The social experience is also synchronized, so drivers, regardless of geographic location, can enjoy the change of seasons together.
FORZA HORIZON 4 INITIAL VERDICT
Forza Horizon 4 is bringing back everything fans love about the tire-screeching series, from sweet rides – over 450 of them – and photo-realistic visuals to handling and controls that allow all skill levels to feel the wind in their hair.
That said, its new UK setting, dynamic seasons and more ambitious approach to online play make it a clear upgrade over its predecessor.
Toss in 4K and HDR support, and a blistering 60 frames-per-second on Xbox One X, and this racer will be the one to beat when it hits the freeway on 2 October.