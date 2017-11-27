Gaming storage on-the-go

WD can help boost your games library, whether you’re playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, or Nintendo Switch.

Game downloads are getting bigger. Whether installing from a disc or downloading digitally, gaming libraries are often limited by internal storage. These days, though, that doesn’t have to throttle your games library. Thanks to a mix of expandable external (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC) and internal (Nintendo Switch) storage options across platforms, gamers can take advantage of larger libraries.

Here’s how WD and SanDisk can help expand your gaming horizons.

WD My Passport™

Expanding the internal storage of a PlayStation™ 4 is a longwinded process that can impact your console’s warranty. There’s no need to worry about that, though, with a WD My Passport external drive to boost your PlayStation™ 4’s total storage capacity. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options, a WD My Passport drive has room for up to 100 HD PS4 games. Simply connect the WD My Passport drive to a PS4 console with the provided USB 3.0 cable (one of the front ports is recommended, for easy detaching and reattaching).

After a quick automated formatting process, you’re almost good to game. Head to ‘Settings’, then ‘Storage’, and press the Options button to select the WD My Passport drive as your installation location [https://www.playstation.com/en-au/get-help/help-library/system---hardware/storage---data/ps4--external-hdd-support/]. Disconnect the WD My Passport drive and you can take it with you, either to another PS4 console in your own home, or even one at a friend’s house. Because your games are already installed on the WD My Passport portable game drive, you don’t have to worry about wasting time on re-downloading and reinstalling them. All you need then is an active internet connection to log into your PSN account, and you’re ready to play.

WD MY PASSPORT™ X

If you own an Xbox One™, Xbox 360® or PC, the WD My Passport X is your gateway to greatly expanded storage capacity. More storage, means more games to play, without having to uninstall existing ones to make room on limited internal storage. Depending on the platform, simply unplug the game-packed WD My Passport X drive, and plug it into the same platform elsewhere to pick up play where you left off.

The 2TB storage capacity means there’s stacks of room for roughly 50 Xbox One™ or PC games, or around 250 Xbox 360® titles. It’s as easy to setup as it is to attach to compatible gaming platforms, too. Plug in the included USB 3.0 cable, and you’re ready to rumble on PC, as long as you select the WD My Passport X drive for game installations.

On Xbox One™, simply follow the straightforward on-screen steps to configure the drive. Then head to ‘Settings’, ‘System’, and ‘Storage’. Select the external drive option, tap ‘A’ and select ‘Install here by default’ [https://support.xbox.com/en-AU/xbox-one/console/manage-storage#400393bc86e34f05ade1ada98284ec90]. For Xbox 360® users, plug in the WD My Passport X, head to ‘System Settings’, then ‘Storage Devices’ to format the drive, then you’re free to install hundreds of games.

SanDisk MicroSDXC™

The Nintendo® Switch™ comes with 32GB6 of internal storage. That’s good for a few larger games, and decent for a whole lot of smaller indie titles, but it’s struggling to keep up with newer, larger games. For instance, NBA 2K18 is a 22.9GB installation, and L.A. Noire takes up a whopping 29GB. You can see how expanded storage starts to become an essential inclusion for the Switch™.