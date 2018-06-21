Fortnite: Tackling the storm

How to beat the storm and win the game.

If you’ve played any Battle Royale, there’s one thing you’ll fear more than a sharpshooter creeping up behind you: it’s the storm.

Fortnite Battle Royale has more storms than Scotland in February. There’s one in every game in fact, and you’ll want to stay out of them. You don’t necessarily need to panic if you get caught in a storm– more of that shortly – but as a rule you’ll want to avoid the dark clouds.

Here, we’ll reveal how the storm circle works and tactics to take advantage of it.

THE START

At the very start of the game, you won’t see the storm circle. All you’ll see on the map is a big blue line showing the route the Ba le Bus plans to take and that’s it. In other words, you can’t pick a landing spot based on where the eye of the storm will be, as you simply won’t know.

Once the Battle Bus is moving, there’s a 20-40 second period to let the bus drop off all its passengers, followed by a one-minute countdown while the stragglers drop to the floor. Only then is the storm’s first destination shown on the map, marked by a big white circle.

The storm is marked by a big white circle. Collect all the weapons and ammo you see.

You’ve no need to panic if you’ve dropped miles away from the storm circle. You’ve now got three minutes, 20 seconds to get your act together, collect weapons, and stock up on ammo and traps before the storm circle starts shrinking. It then takes a further three minutes for the storm to reach the edge of the circle. In other words, from the moment the storm’s destination is revealed, you’ve got six minutes, 20 seconds to get to at least the edge of the circle.

THE MID-GAME

There’s no need to panic if you fall outside of the storm circle (or the eye of the storm) in the early phases of the game. As you can see from the table below, the amount of health damage you’ll incur for being caught in the storm in the early stages is slight – one health point per second. Certainly, if it’s safer to take a 20-second run around a gun fight instead of walking straight into a battle, and you’ve got enough health to survive, then don’t think you always have to head straight for the safe zone.

A few things to note: weapons still work when you’re caught in the storm. Healing objects such as bandages and medical kits also continue to work. Shields are useless, however. The storm damage will be deducted from your health score, not the shield.

However, being close to the edge of the storm can also work to your advantage. Players tend to panic if they’re in the storm and rush to the nearest safe point. If you can see them coming through the haze, they’re often easy to kill.

Stage Delay (minutes) Shrink time (minutes) Damage while shrinking Damage after shrinking 1 3:00 3:20 1 1 2 2:30 1:30 1 2 3 2:00 1:30 2 5 4 2:00 1:00 5 7.5 5 1:30 0:40 7.5 10 6 1:30 0:30 10 10 7 1:00 0:30 10 10 8 1:00 0:30 10 10 9 0:45 0:25 10 10

THE END-GAME

The storm circle will keep shrinking and shrinking until it’s just a dot on the map. There’s no way of predicting where the circle will shrink, by the way. It shrinks at random at any place within the current circle.

By the end, you definitely don’t want to be caught in the storm, as damage is suffered at the rate of 10 points per second. That gives you a maximum of 10 seconds to survive in the storm.

At the very end of a game, you’re likely to see the entire storm circle from where you’re standing, giving you little chance to run and hide. Now it’s time to fight to the death...