Explainer: What is IPv6?

IPv6 may seem complicated, but it doesn't have to be.

IPv6 is the most recent version of the internet protocol - the way in which computers and other networked devices communicate across a network. However, the way in which it works is completely new and it can be quite intimidating for businesses that don't want to invest resources into learning a new networking system.

Luckily, IPv6 isn't as complicated as it first seems, despite using huge hexidecimal addresses, which many IT professionals view as a little OTT. For starters, IPv6 can run on your existing network infrastructure - you won't actually need to make any major changes in your IT set-up.

In fact, it works alongside your existing IPv4 infrastructure, working as a completely independent (but parallel) network. This means you won't need to brush up on your tunnelling or 6to4 gateways, nor will you need to employ someone to deal with that for you.

The first step to setting up your new IPv6 infrastructure is to ensure your network and all its devices are IPv6-aware and have been set up with relevant addresses. To do that, you'll probably only need to tick a box on your router admin pages and ensure you have support from your ISP to run IPv6 addresses. You can make this an easier job by checking your network's IPv6 readiness - head to test-ipv6.com to do so.

With that done, you can more or less forget about IPv6. You normally won't even know when you're using it: you will still be able to type in an address such as "google.co.uk", as you do now, and your local DNS server will direct you to the right site, via the right protocol. You can also continue to use local network names to connect to your home computers and other devices, which means you'll very rarely need to interact with those lengthy IPv6 addresses.

For the odd occasions when you do, you can take advantage of certain rules that make IPv6 addresses a bit easier to work with. For example, let's say that your full IPv6 address is "2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334". To make things more convenient, where a group of numbers starts with a zero, that zero is conventionally omitted, and if one or more consecutive groups consists entirely of zeroes, they're replaced by a pair of colons. So your address would be written as 2001:db8:85a3::8a2e:370:7334. All right, it's still not as memorable or convenient as 192.168.1.1, but it's certainly an improvement.