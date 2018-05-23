Explainer: What is a Trojan virus?

The malicious malware lurks behind legitimate software to invade your computer.

A Trojan virus, like its mythical war tactic namesake, is used to break into computers using ninja tactics - posing as a "safe" programme to infect a machine.

Legitimate software is the perfect place to lay dormant until it's time to attack. It's only when the "fake" programme is downloaded and installed on the computer that it starts on its attack duties and has the environment in which to start maliciously working on the host.

Rather than the actual malware Trojan viruses contain setting it apart from other methods of infection, it's the way in which a Trojan works that makes it completely unique in the world of malware.

As soon as the Trojan has done its job and masked the identity of malware, it will start its work, logging your activity on your computer, such as which keystrokes you use. It will then use these to break into your computer, allowing hackers access to the systems to steal data, remotely access networks and even encrypting or corrupting data.

Another concern about Trojan viruses is that once the Trojan has broken into your computer, it needs nothing else to spread to other machines on the network, taking down as many terminals as it can before it's stopped.

This could include antimalware on endpoints, which could help catch and quarantine the initial infection, as well as additional security software installed throughout the network, such as access management and anomaly detection.

Types of Trojan

Trojans can be broken down into three primary categories: backdoor Trojans, downloaders and banking trojans.

Backdoor Trojans, once downloaded and executed, allow hackers to access and control a user's computer remotely. There are various reasons a malicious actor may wish to use a backdoor, for example, it allows them to snoop around inside the system for useful data, modify files or monitor the device while in use. If this type of Trojan goes undetected and the vulnerability that allowed it to be downloaded unpatched, it also means the attacker can come back at any time.

Downloader Trojans act as a dropship for other malware. Once the Trojan has been opened and executes, it starts downloading other malware onto the computer. These could be anything from keyloggers to cryptocurrency miners to ransomware.

Banking Trojans specifically target users' financial data and transactions. Once downloaded, they go looking for cookies related to financial services that will have been stored by the computer when the user visited the website of their bank, for example.

Using this information, the Trojan can redirect the user away from a legitimate banking site to a scam one in order to steal login credentials. Historically, banking Trojans like Zeus, Dridex and Kronos were very popular with cyber criminals, however, financial institutions have implemented greater security measures in recent years, rendering them less effective.

While Trojans can cause significant damage if loaded on someone’s system, there are ways to prevent the malware from causing problems.

Simple steps such as avoiding unsafe websites and keeping accounts safe with secure passwords and firewalls can help prevent malware attacks. Updating a device’s operating system as soon as possible will also help prevent Trojans from causing damage as malware tends to exploit the problems in outdated software.

However, perhaps the most effective way of preventing this kind of malware attack is by installing anti-malware software on devices and by running diagnostic scans with this software periodically.