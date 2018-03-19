Explainer: How do you become an ethical hacker?

What certifications do you need, what jobs are available and how much is the salary?

How would you like to spend your days breaking into companies' security systems - and get paid for it? If that idea sounds attractive, you may want to consider a career as an ethical hacker. For many techies, it's a dream job, where they get to employ their talent for hacking systems in a safe, productive (and often lucrative) manner.

But how does one get started in the field of ethical hacking? What qualifications do you need (if any), what kind of jobs are available and how much can you expect to make?

What is an ethical hacker?

The first question that needs to be answered is understanding just what an ethical hacker is. Jeff Schmidt, global head of business continuity, security and governance at BT, defines an ethical hacker as a "computer security expert, who specialises in penetration testing and other testing methodologies to make sure an organisation's information systems are secure." This sounds about right to me.

Conrad Constantine, a research team engineer at AlienVault, is not so happy about the whole ethical hacker term in the first place though, telling us "putting the word ethical as a qualifier to hacker implies that there is something inherently unethical about hacking. Nobody says they are going to go see an ethical locksmith or an ethical lawyer do they?"

By ethical hacker surely we mean pen tester. Whether you call the job ethical hacking, white hat hacking or penetration testing is up to you. The main thing is that it is being done with the full consent of the company whose resources are being explored. Otherwise it would remain a crime under the Computer Misuse Act.

Ian Glover, chairman of CREST, prefers the penetration tester label and his definition goes a little further in that it recognises you need to be more than just a techie in order to truly fulfil the role. He believes you need to have consultancy skills as well.

A penetration tester, he says, has to be able to "communicate the results of the tests at a level tailored to the audience" Glover says, and "provide technical consultancy and recommendations to customers as to how any reported vulnerabilities could be mitigated".

What qualifications and training do ethical hackers need?

OK, so talking of the necessary skills for the job, what qualifications do you need? Peter Chadha, chief executive and founder of DrPete, reckons that all you need is "a vast amount of technical knowledge of IT systems and software and, in particular, how to exploit their vulnerabilities" but acknowledges that there are formal qualifications available.

Most involve the CHECK scheme, where penetration testers prove themselves through practical examination under lab conditions. "There are two levels of approval" Chadha explains "a penetration test member and a penetration test team lead, and government departments will require at least one team lead working on any project."

Phil Robinson, director of Digital Assurance and a Founder Associate Member of the Institute of Information Security Professionals points towards the Tiger Scheme and CREST certifications. "There are entry level testing certifications, for those wishing to be part of a testing team and working under the management of a team leader, and senior testing certifications for more experienced individuals to either work on their own or to lead a team," Robinson said.

"It also helps to have a reasonable general background and experience alongside certifications such as a Masters in Information Security," he added.

As far as the CREST certification is concerned, Ian Glover points out that in order to pass at the lower level a candidate will need "knowledge and skills on a wide range of relevant subjects, and in addition they would normally require two to three years regular and frequent practical experience, equating to about 6,000 hours experience and research." When it comes to the higher level that increases to five years or 10,000 hours.

Can cyber criminals become ethical hackers?

But what about if that 'experience and research' was largely garnered on, for want of a better phrase, the dark side? Can, and do, black hat hackers cross the divide and enter the legit world of the penetration tester?

Dominique Karg, is the co-founder and brilliantly titled chief hacking officer at AlienVault. He has no problem with poachers turned gamekeeper.

"I think they're the only ones that can do the job well" he says, adding "I got my ethical hacking job that way. I had to choose between being taught something I already knew at the university or getting paid for what I liked to do anyway. The decision was easy."

Ian Glover agrees that we have to recognise where the industry has come from. "There are individuals within the industry that have crossed from the dark to the light," he says, but warns that the situation is changing very quickly.

"There is no reason now to have worked on the dark side to enter or progress in the industry," Glover argues, concluding "in fact the high ethical standards that CREST member companies sign up to would make it difficult for them to employ such individuals."

Marcus Ranum, chief security officer at Tenable Network Security, thinks that a track record as a recreational hacker simply shows errors in judgement and a willingness to put self-interest first. "That's not something that should impress a prospective client," he insists. "After all, if you were acting like a sociopath last month, why should I believe you're not one today?"

What kinds of ethical hacker job roles are available?

While 'ethical hacker' is a useful umbrella term, actual job roles in the field are listed in many different forms. The most commonly-advertised jobs are generally for penetration testers, but many similar roles are often labelled as 'security analysts', 'information security consultants', 'network security specialists' and the like.

You may also find these kinds of jobs advertised as 'red team' roles. Many organisations that practise this form of offensive security split their security staff into 'red teams' and 'blue teams'. Red teams assume the role of attackers, trying to compromise the network and outwit the internal security operatives on the blue team, whose job is to keep the business' systems safe.

How much money do ethical hackers make?

Assuming you have got this far and still want to enter the world of ethical hacking, how much can you expect to earn and just how buoyant is the job market? Ian Glover reckons that someone entering the market can expect in the region of $50,000. A registered level professional would expect to earn in the region of $100,000 and a team leader could be looking nearly $200,000.

Peter Chadha adds that a penetration tester working as a contractor can easily earn between around a $1000 a day. As for market buoyancy, Glover said that "the demand for high-quality individuals working for professional companies far outstrips supply."

John Yeo, director at Trustwave SpiderLabs, put it in a nutshell when he told us that given the recent uptick in mainstream media awareness of the types of malicious compromises that take place on a regular basis, and the reality that now cybersecurity is much higher on every organisation's executive agenda "in many respects it has never been better".

So what are you waiting for?

How to apply for a job as an ethical hacker

Who should you approach if you actually want to get started in the penetration testing field? We ask the experts...