Everything you need to know about: The Google Pixel 3

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL built upon the solid foundation of their predecessors, with the Pixel 2 XL being particularly impressive. Will the third time be the charm for Google in delivering the definitive Android experience?

Rumours are swirling ahead of an expected autumn launch for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, both of which might come with significant new designs in tow. We've already seen a fair number of purported leaks and reports about the phones, and the rumour mill will only churn more and more as the expected release nears.

What will we see from the Pixel 3 line? Here's what we've heard so far.