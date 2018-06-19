Cute, free games I found on itch.io this month

Go, play, and maybe donate if you enjoy yourself!

itch.io is one of my favourite things. There are so many games available for free, donation, or a small cost, and they are almost all made by independent developers who are telling their own stories, pushing boundaries, and doing something innovative.

Since it was created in 2013, itch.io has been an important space for developers and players alike. But there are so many games on itch.io now that it can be difficult to know where to start! So let me help you. Here are three free games I recommend this month!

Sort the Court

Sort the Court is certainly not a new game (it was released in 2015), but it’s new to me! You are a king or queen, you sit in your thrown, and you say Yes or No to assorted folks who come by. It’s similar to 2016’s popular title Reigns, but with a more supernatural twist; you manage population, happiness, and gold while chatting with vampires, witches, ghosts, aliens, and skeletons. Oh, and the occasional human comes by too.

What really struck me about Sort the Court is its ability to balance cute jokes with serious messages. In this game, helping people almost always pays off. Sometimes it costs you something in the moment, but people will usually repay their loans, bring more people into the town, and be happier because you helped them. I never had a negative experience allowing refugees to visit our city, opening our borders to neighbouring cities only increased our happiness and trade, and encouraging a grandmother to open a soup store in the town square paid back dividends throughout my game. I particularly enjoyed my gardener accidentally growing plant people in her garden, and then asking permission to make them citizens…

You can find it here.

Combo Pool

Do you love pool? What about matching games like Bubble Shooter or 2048? Then look no further than Combo Pool. It’s basically what it says on the tin: it’s pool, but you combine balls. The game is incredibly simple, but polished. It’s the little things: every time the pool balls come into contact with each other or the sides of the pool table, you’re met with a satisfying sound effect. The aesthetic is nice. It’s the sort of game that you want to play until you finish it, and then play it again to beat your score.

You can find it here.

The Last Days of our Castle

I wasn’t sure which game to spotlight third, but I decided it had to be this one. The Last Days of our Castle has stuck with me since I played it a few days ago, so much so that I needed to play it again. The narrative is wordless, simple, and haunting.

Made in Bitsy, The Last Days of our Castle has a distinctive art style that uses only a handful of colours and pixels (as the engine allows). But the magic that this game creates within these limitations is inspiring. Don’t rush this one.

You can find it here.