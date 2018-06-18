Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB Memory

At the 2018 Computex show we were shown Corsair's top-end memory that combines peak performance with the pretties

We’re probably guilty of hamming up the RGB overload meme, and sometimes it is deserved, but other times it is clearly not and that’s the case with Corsair’s new Vengeance PRO RGB memory range. It’s one of the products that really caught our attention for a few reasons. RGB RAM has tended to be all about the looks at the expense of performance. The reason for this is the extra electrical noise generated by the RGB circuitry that can interfere with the memory signals, meaning RGB RAM has usually had slower rated speeds.

SPEED OR LOOKS? WHY NOT BOTH

What makes the Vengeance Pro RGB ram particularly interesting is that Corsair has turned the status quo on its head. This new RAM combines top shelf speed ratings and RGB looks into memory modules that satisfy the needs of style and speed junkies alike. How does DDR4-4600 sound out of the box sound? Corsair isn’t stopping there though. Why settle for DDR4-4600 when you go even faster? Later in the year Corsair plan to release even faster kits, with DDR4-4700 on the roadmap.

Corsair use binned memory chips to achieve these high speeds and designed the PCB from scratch to avoid the aforementioned issues that can affect RGB memory. This is not a marketing gimmick as it’s no small feat to re-engineer a PCB to be capable of reaching these kinds of speeds. The RGB circuitry for the Vengeance Pro modules has to be designed to handle the additional brightness, of the modules, with ten individual LEDs all requiring additional power to create the brightness they exhibit.

This stuff is fast. So fast that the higher rated kits may struggle to run at their rated speeds on many systems. There are a range of speed options and capacities though, all the way from 2666MHz to 4600+. There’s also a range of capacity configurations available and you can get it in 16GB modules too. Do you fancy 8x16GB in a Threadripper or Intel X299 system? No worries.

ICUE ME UP SCOTTY

The Vengeance PRO RAM is fully supported by the Corsair iCUE software, as well as the RGB control apps provided by the major motherboard vendors. iCUE isn’t just another basic RGB control app though. It has all sorts of control and monitoring options for the RAM itself, as well as every other Corsair product you can think of. One of the really amazing effects we saw on display was the way iCUE can control all the RGB lighting in a rig, creating cool effects that move across the entire system.

So, in a relatively unexciting year for memory releases, Corsair hit it out of the park and have you covered if you want to combine the great looks of an RGB product with the speed of top tier overclocking memory into one product. If you’re looking for the best memory you can get, we think this is it. We hope to have a full review soon.