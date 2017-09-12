Cooler kit from Cooler Master

Sponsored: Plan your upgrade to the good gear at Upgrade Australia!

MWE PSU Series 450/550/650W 80+ Bronze

Cooler Master’s family of power supplies feature a line of stable, quality, 80 Plus Bronze power supplies. The MWE Bronze series is compact and available in outputs suitable for most systems. On top of safety regulations, the MWE Bronze includes Cooler Master’s three-year warranty. Inside, the Silencio fan blades run with less turbulence while sealed LDB bearings are used for longer service life. High-quality components keep up with daily power demands while delivering rated output even at 40°C temperatures cool and quietly.

MasterBox Lite 5 RGB Case

The MasterBox Lite 5 RGB ATX Case is your straightforward option for your PC build that doesn’t ignore good looks, customization, or performance. It comes standard with 3 pcs 120 mm RGB Fans, installed behind a sleek DarkMirror front panel.

With the three custom trim colours that are included in the box the case is offering a great first entry point for customization. The spacious interior features black coating and a PSU cover that allows for easy, clean configurations for your build. Additionally, it comes with an edge to edge 4mm thick tempered glass side panel to show your internal components.

ML120/240L RGB AIO Cooler

With its matt-black styling, braided cabling and RGB lighting effects, the ML120L RGB is a Cooler Master original design and enables a colourful entry into liquid cooling. Cool in any colour as the RGB options extend to both fan and water block, with six lighting effects to choose from.

Reliability, performance and quiet operation are ensured by its unique Dual Chamber Pump and 120mm Air Balance fan design. Whether you’re building new or just upgrading, it’s easy to install on the latest Intel or AMD systems and 120mm radiator fits almost all PC chassis.

