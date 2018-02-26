Can 5G really demolish the viability of the NBN?

Is NBN facing obsolescence already?

As it was when the NBN was originally floated almost 10 years ago, the continual evolution of wireless networks is occasionally mentioned by many that deem them to be the eventual death of the current network as planned. It’s a tidy story on the surface – speeds on 4G already surpass what are available on the fixed line NBN services, data quotas are rising and 5G promises to supercharge the current rates of wireless bandwidth by up to 10x. But, like most things when it comes to networks, it’s not that simple.

“5G” is not a brand new network (as 4G was) but an evolution of the LTE standard that it’s based on. 5G widens the breath of available spectrum by utilising unused radio frequencies (pushing into 5 and 6 GHZ as well as existing sub-GHz and 1-5) which are currently reserved for competing fixed wireless and satellite technologies. On top of this, 5G allows for “widening” across unlicensed spectrum, providing buffer coverage in areas, such as rural or less dense locations, where extra full-service towers are not economical or licensed spectrum is not available or congested.

FULL SPECTRUM WARFARE

But there in lies the problem – spectrum is already extraordinarily tight. The full benefits of 5G -- higher speeds, lower latency, better QoS – rely on that full spectrum allowance. Ironically, the NBN was originally provided very cheap, reserved spectrum space on the higher bands to service fixed wireless customers, and what was left was sold at very high cost to Telstra and Vodafone. So even if networks get access to that spectrum, the frequencies that offer the highest speeds may not be available thanks to existing services.

Then there are the issues with overcrowding – 5G is still a wireless network, and as a result has restrictions on the number of devices that can be connected to a single channel before performance is degraded. Currently this isn’t too much of an issue, as most users still use fixed networks for the majority of their more data intensive tasks (streaming video, downloading games, etc), as well as general use while at home or work, where WIFI is commonly available with little restrictions.



MOBILE AS YOUR PRIMARY SERVICE?

At lower data levels – between 20 and 100GB per user – mobile networks are more than capable of sustaining these speeds. Even with many devices, the clear majority of IoT and other small devices are going to be piggybacking on fixed line networks currently – the reliance on mobile networks is generally for a burst capacity, just bits of low bandwidth music, video and web browsing on the go. Very few households or businesses are using mobile networks as their primary connections.

It’s true that, however, low end connections are becoming significantly more economical to offer on mobile networks. Vodafone currently offers 90GB of 4G broadband for $60 per month, a dramatic discount on even a couple of years ago, where anything more than 20GB was unheard of. It’s likely that these quotas will continue to increase, especially as 4G networks are superseded and networks look to offer them as cheap value connections. It’s almost certain 5G will cannibalise more basic connections, especially when speeds are significantly higher and more consistent.

The kicker will be if 5G can be effectively spread and backhauled effectively to compete with fixed line connections – mainly FTTN, Fixed Wireless or Satellite – which will never be able to provide speeds above 100mbps. The majority of users on FTTP, HFC and FTTC are much more likely to use 5G as a complementary service for phones and tablets – especially as future mobile chipsets for devices will likely swim simply between next gen networks in a smoother fashion than they do now.

PRICE AND PERFORMANCE

Fixed line connections are still dramatically cheaper on a per gig basis than wireless. Most of the CVC hoo-ha is based around profit making forecasts that were poorly generated from the get go – most competing private fibre and cable networks do not have the same level of expected profitability, don’t charge excessive access charges and still make healthy margins. As pressure increases on the takeup of NBN services, CVC will continue to drop. Additionally, under the MTM, little stops the NBN from putting wholesale 5G services instead of Fixed Wireless on its owned spectrum and offering them to telcos. However, I foresee this causing a lot of headaches for whichever government is in power as it specifically encroaches on the DMZ that seems to be in place between the two entities.

All eyes will be on pricing and quotas over the next 5 years. Currently, unlimited 100/40 connections can be bought for around $90/month or less in some cases – this is dramatically cheaper than any wireless service on the market. That said, the speed restrictions, reliability problems and slow repair of major connectivity problems may push the less fortunate in the NBN technology roulette to just skip dealing with the network altogether. But in the case of 5G being some sort of magic bullet – think again.