App of the week: Homo Machina

As a kid, I was fascinated by the adventures of The Numskulls – tiny comic-book critters that lived inside and controlled people. The concept was presumably inspired by physician Fritz Kahn, an infographic pioneer who reimagined people’s insides as 1920s semi-mechanised factories. Homo Machina blends the irreverence of the former and the beautiful visuals of the latter, to create a beguiling – if brief – journey inside the body.

This means you’re faced with a human body packed with gears, screens, wires, pulleys, and little people trying to make everything work. You’re directed by ‘management’ (in the brain), who might want to take in an aroma. But the ‘tube’ (nose) is blocked (with green gunge) and needs clearing (with the kind of precision firehose you’d kill for when you’ve a cold). At one point, there’s a cry of “Alert the mastication teams!” When someone realises it’s time for the body to eat.

In other words, don’t send Homo Machina someone’s way to help them revise for their biology A-Level.