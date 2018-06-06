8 ways macOS Mojave is going to make your Mac much better

Apple’s revealed the next version of macOS. After what Apple exec Craig Federighi referred to as a “four-year mountain-bound bender”, the Mac’s operating system heads to the desert with macOS Mojave.

Any suggestion the Mac itself had been ‘deserted’ (so to speak) for iOS soon fell away when the new macOS features were outlined. Here are eight of the best that will improve your Mac experience, whether you’re using an iMac, a MacBook, or a wheezing and ageing Mac mini.