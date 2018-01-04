10 tips for mastering the chicken meta in PUBG on Xbox One

The tidiest tips for how to chase down the tastiest chicken in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (or PUBG for shortsies) is finally out on Xbox One, albeit in Preview (read: Early Access) form. I’ve played hundreds of hours of PUBG on PC, and after a dozen or so hours on Xbox One, I’ve got a decent understanding of the console meta and how to master it. Read on for 10 tips for chasing down delicious chicken dinner in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One.

Hitch a ride

On PC, cars are a risk/reward option for getting from A to B faster. Sometimes you need to use them to chase the white circle but, if you can avoid them, you’re better off because they make a hell of a lot of noise and are easy to spot. On Xbox One, you can use vehicles right up to the end, and even to win chicken dinner. This is because it’s a lot harder to accurately target moving vehicles with a controller joystick—running targets are tough, let alone speeding cars—plus you can run over people. It’s great for getting enemies to give up their positions when they (hopefully, inaccurately) shoot at you, and as long as you don’t run into anything hard, you can use them to speedily (and potentially lethally) relocate. If people are using this tactic against you, stay near a rock or tree (if you’re out in the open), and see if you can get them to commit to ramming you, then sidestep and hope they hit the solid object. If they do this, you should be able to score easy kills before they jump out of the vehicle.

Juice up your console

This isn’t as much as viable suggestion as much as it is a luxury recommendation, but if you’re serious about your console PUBG, you may want to consider investing in an Xbox One X. Not only does the game look better on Xbox One X, in my comparisons I’m finding it easier to spot enemies because the visuals are less blurry and the frame rate is more consistent on the Xbox One X. If ever there’s an Xbox One console that’ll hit 60fps for PUBG with the fewest visual compromises, it’ll likely be the Xbox One X, too.

Invest in some cans

I get the impression that a lot of Xbox One PUBG player are using speakers instead of a decent pair of headphones. I’ve tried both, and it’s a chalk-and-cheese comparison pitting the inaccurate sound of speakers against the accuracy of a headset. This is particularly important for pinpointing the locations of unspotted enemies who are taking pot-shots at you. The faster you can identify where they are, the better chance you have of getting to decent cover or fighting back. On top of this, on the speaker setups I trialled for PUBG on console, I could only hear vehicles that were off to the left or right of my avatar, which meant I was pancaked multiple times by vehicles I couldn’t hear until they were right on top of me.

Up the dodgy

I’m not talking about cheating; I’m talking about getting your strafe on. Whether you’re caught in a head-to-head firefight, or running across an open field, don’t move in straight lines. If you’re burst-firing automatic weapons (more on this below), you can and should also strafe side to side to make yourself harder to hit in firefights. Enemies directly in front or behind you will have incredibly easy shots at you if you move straight. Run on angles, or across the sight lines of enemies, and you’ll have a better chance of surviving and, ideally, not getting hit at all.

Manage the recoil

For those unaware, PUBG has semi-randomised recoil patterns for automatic weapons. They all kick up, but they also have randomised left or right lateral movement beyond the first few rounds (roughly five shots). The easiest way to manage this is to tap fire: either single shots or smaller bursts. It’s also worth practicing dragging your aim down to compensate for the recoil and train your muscle memory to keep your shots in a tight grouping. Again, during fully automatic fire this will still randomly shift to the left or right, so firing in shorter bursts is advisable. I’ve won my fair share of head-to-head fights against enemies firing in full-auto just by manually burst firing even though my gun is in fully automatic firing mode.

Close the gap

PUBG uses realistic ballistics modelling, which are different across weapons. The more you can practice with each gun, the more confident you’ll feel: this is likely why PlayerUnknown himself recommends dropping at School to learn the basics of the game. It’s a trial by fire, but you’ll quickly learn a variety of different weapons. Long-range weapons are very powerful, but considering you have to take into account bullet drop, as well as the bullet’s travel time, hitting moving targets at range on console is a very niche skill. You’re better off running with at least one assault rifle, which you can switch fire modes for shorter- (auto) or longer-range (semi) engagements. SMGs are really great for close-quarters engagement, but it’s okay to run with a double-AR loadout, too.

Shotguns are king

On PC, you’ll find the odd player still packing a shotgun in late-game, but it’s pretty rare these days. For PUBG on console, though, shotguns are king from early game, through midgame, and on to endgame, as long as you close the gap (they’re brutal up to about 40 metres with a choke). I was robbed of a chicken dinner once by a player who jump shot me with a pump-action shotgun. Shotties usually only take one shot to down/kill a player (especially when they’re unarmoured), but they’re also 100% accurate regardless of how you’re moving (unlike other weapons). This means you can (and should) jump-shot enemies (particularly over low cover), and don’t be afraid to push in on entrenched enemies with automatic weapons with your shotty out. Just don’t miss.

Kill your DVR

This is a performance suggestion that might eventually be patched out, but players are reporting (and it’s true of my experience from what I’ve tested) that disabling the DVR function on Xbox One provides a more consistent frame rate. Considering PUBG’s frame rate drops will impact your aim, and it’s only currently targeting 30fps, this is important. To disable DVR, tap the big X logo on your controller, move right to Settings, shift down to Preferences, then go to ‘Broadcast & capture’. In this screen, untick the box next to ‘Allow broadcasts and game captures’ to disable DVR. You won’t be able to record your sweet kills, but you’ll have a better chance of scoring more with a more stable frame rate!

Break and enter

Even though it’s in Preview, the Xbox One version of PUBG (thankfully) includes the sweet vaulting and climbing mechanic. This means you can vault over waist-high cover, through (and out of) windows, and you can clamber-up chest-high objects, too. Instead of using doors to get into buildings, try to get into the habit of entering through windows. Enemies are more likely to be watching doors than windows, and you can get the drop on them. Bear in mind that if the glass is intact, you’ll smash through it when entering, and the enemies can hear this. The climbing part is great for getting to unexpected firing angles. The joystick stops players from quickly checking all possible attack angles, so use this to your advantage for getting the drop on approaching enemies.

Stalk your prey

If you hold right bumper and move your right stick, you can scan the horizon in a full 360-degree motion to spot potential threats. The problem is, it used to be so damn slow on console (at console) that most players clearly aren’t using it. I say “clearly” because I actively stalk players from the sides and behind on console and have had none of them spin around to fight. On PC, because of the faster alt-look tracking speed, this is more of a risk, but on console, it’s more of a risk (at the moment) to use the right-bumper view than it is to play with the blinkers on. Get beside or behind enemies, and plan an ambush on their current path. It’s worked 100% of the time for me. Remember: the best firefight in any shooter is the one the enemy doesn’t know they’re involved in until it’s too late. To stop this, simply remember to hold right bumper and use your right stick to scan while you’re moving around: if you’re in Duos or Squads, communicate with your buddy/buddies to keep an eye on different angles.