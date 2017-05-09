The Gaming Edge: Gigabyte and Aorus

Ryzen

Powerful in Purpose. Efficient in Design

The new Gigabyte Gaming and Aorus Gaming Motherboards will be built with support for AMD Ryzen CPU architecture. Ryzen, built on the AMD AM4 platform, has crucial technologies that ensure users have the most efficiency when it comes to performance and power consumption. With features like Pure Power, Precision Boost, Neural Net Prediction, Smart Prefetch and an Extended Frequency Range, Ryzen is ready to address the needs and demands of gamers and enthusiasts. Our Aorus Ryzen boards will feature RGB Fusion, the most advanced LED system on the market, with ability to customise colour output, colour zones and type of lighting effects via RGP Fusion App.

Geforce GTX 1080 Aorus Xtreme Edition 8G

Gigabyte, the world’s leading premium gaming hardware manufacturer, is proud to announce its brand new premium Aorus line of gaming graphics card with the Geforce GTX 1080 Aorus Xtreme Edition. Packed with winning features such as VR front HDMI ports and RGB customization, the VR-ready GTX 1080 Aorus Xtreme Edition is a powerful graphics card that pushes the gaming experience to yet again reach new heights.

The new Aorus graphics card is equipped with our legendary Windforce Stack Cooling module. In addition to the GPU, the VRAM and MOSFET are properly cooled to boost performance. Up front, the large copper base plate efficiently transfers heat from the GPU and VRAM to the heat sink. Additionally, excessive heat can be dissipated through the back as well with an extra copper plate.

The rest of the Windforce Stack Cooling module makes no compromises with the three 100mm stack fans and 6 composite copper heat pipes for powerful cooling. The use of double ball-bearing fans ensures the card will go the distance. The silent semi-passive fan profile allows gamers to enjoy gameplay in absolute silence when the system is running light or idle.

Gigabyte Unveils and Expands the Gaming Series with the All New Sabre Series

Traditionally the sabre is a curved sword designed to be fast and light in order to slash through enemies and are used in many militaries as symbols of rank, honour and respect. The Gigabyte Sabre series is all about well-designed, fast and light gaming laptops that provide good all-round performance for all gamers around the world.

Besides the new and powerful 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The Sabre 15/17 is also equipped with the newly announced Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB / GTX 1050 4GB/2GB graphics, gamers can now fully enjoy the latest performance from the Pascal architecture, with fluid 1080p high graphics settings, presented beautifully on 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch Full HD 1920x1080 WVA anti-glare displays.

The keyboard plays a big role in winning or losing a game; that is why the Sabre 15/17 comes with optimized 2.0mm travel scissor type keys for added tactility and precision. On top of that, the Sabre 15/17 features RGB backlight keyboard with 16.8 million colours (optional) and is controlled through the well-known Flexikey software, giving gamers endless possibilities when it comes to to customising their keyboard.