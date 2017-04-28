Razer - Seriously cool gaming gear

Kraken Pro V2

If you like big audio, value clear team communications and don’t mind looking stylish, then the Kraken series from Razer is worth sticking your head in. With bold colours and refined acoustic engineering, these bad boys are a mean solution for hardcore gamers. With fat 50mm drivers the Kraken Pro V2 and 7.1 surround Kraken 7.1 V2 headsets create a rich and unashamedly loud soundstage. They’re tough, too, with a sturdy aluminium frame wrapping around the entire headset.

BlackWidow Chroma V2

Through a combination of upgrades to the already widely respected BlackWidow keyboard, and a choice of three different mechanical switch types, Razer has created a new flagship keyboard in the form of the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2. The three switches available cover the gamut of popular mechanical styles, with the two existing Razer keys, Green and Orange, offering tactile/clicky and tactile feedback respectively. The new Yellow switch, debuting in the BlackWidow Chroma V2 is a silent, linear speed switch that has a short actuation distance for rapid response and a silent linear action for smooth, comfortable gaming and typing. A row of macro keys and a large, padded, magnetically attached wrist rest, bright, easily controllable RGB lighting, USB pass-through and headphone port round out the features.

Razer Deathadder Elite

Ben here. I use this at home and it’s bloody great. I like a simple design without fuss and this is it. I like a smooth natural feeling movement, and this has that. I prefer optical over laser, and this is indeed, optical, so the big benefit there is very precise movement in small areas (sniping!), and predicable big swooshes when I need to get from one side of the screen to the other quickly. All this is why the Razer Deathadder is our top pick for our Perfect PC in Kitlog. Come along to Upgrade Australia, give it a go and see if you agree! And, Razer will have another mouse at Upgrade Australia that’s so new even I haven’t seen it yet. Can’t wait!

OSVR HDK2

Come and stick this on your head at Upgrade Australia and see what all the fuss is about. The OSVR HDK2 has a proper 2160 x 1200 resolution display (1080 x 1200 per eye) and runs at a buttery smooth 90fps. That’s what you need for real immersion without the headaches. And because the OSVR is open source it supports a wide range of games, software apps and peripherals. Over 300 titles on SteamVR!

So come along if you’d like a nice VR treat, give the OSVR HDK2 a go and lose yourself in a fantastic virtual experience!