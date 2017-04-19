Some are PC... MSI are gaming

GAMING LAPTOPS

Maximum power anywhere

MSI goes above and beyond, unleashing the power of the 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Platform; Kaby Lake, to reach new heights for 4K gaming and the ultimate VR Experience. Gamers are expected to experience 15% (non-OC) to 25% (OC) increase in CPU performance.

This newfound power promises significantly increased performance in multitasking, 4K video, multimedia, and an improved virtual reality experience.

In addition to the new CPUs, MSI will be implementing Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti & GTX 1050 graphics into the arsenal so that all users, from casual gamers to eSport professionals can enjoy an even more personalised gaming notebook for work, school, or for killing hordes of zombies, anywhere.

The GTX 1050 Ti brings 15% higher performance compared to the predecessor GTX965M, while the GTX 1050 replaces the GTX960M for performance-level gamers and power users.

Z270 GAMING M7

Flawless Supremacy

The MSI Enthusiast Gaming motherboards usher in a new era of gaming. With a unique look and feel, packed with more exclusive gaming features than ever, these Gaming motherboards are sure to offer the best possible gaming experience. One of the most powerful Enthusiast Gaming models, the Z270 Gaming M7, is an incredibly versatile and complete foundation for a high-end gaming system. Features such as Audio Boost 4 PRO and Nahimic 2 provide gamers two sets of audio modules with isolated circuits for a pure sound experience to deliver the competitive edge on the battlefield. The Z270 Gaming M7 motherboard feature RGB Mystic Light, which enables gamers to change the LEDs to any colour with a single click of the mouse. All of this, including M.2 Shield and VR Boost, makes the Z270 Gaming M7 the winner of a prestigious CES Innovation award.

TwinFrozr VI

Stay Undetected

MSI graphics cards feature the impressive Twin Frozr VI thermal design allowing for higher core and memory clock speeds for increased performance in games. The famous eye-catching Twin Frozr cooler is intensified by a fiery red Gaming glow piercing through the cover, while select models feature the MSI Gaming dragon RGB LED on the side, which can be set to any colour to match your mood or build.

The MSI Gaming APP allows simultaneous control of both your motherboard and graphics card’s overclocking, allowing gamers to quickly switch between OC, Gaming and Silent performance modes. The latest version of MSI Gaming App features One-click to VR, which instantly optimises your PC for the best Virtual Reality experience. Last but not least, the Gaming App features a LED control tab, allowing gamers to choose from a range of colours and lighting modes to set the right ambience for their gaming sessions with just one click.

Trident Series

The smallest VR Ready

Awarded with an Editor’s Choice Award by Tom’s Guide as they call it ‘A True Console Killer’ the Trident has made its stand as the world’s smallest VR Ready PC to date. Now upgraded with a Kaby Lake processor, Trident 3 is the pinnacle of small form factor, at only 4.72 litres, whilst boasting the spec of a high-performance PC gaming. It features the MSI unique Silent Storm Cooling, with independent air flow make sure the Trident 3 stays cool and quiet when playing the latest games. Under the hood, Trident 3 houses a customised GeForce GTX 1060 3G/6G graphics card with performance levels far above its equally sized console counterparts. MSI Trident 3 is the best and smallest VR ready gaming desktop in the market.