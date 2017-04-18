QNAP's extreme new NAS is powered by AMD

For the ultimate in NAS performance – whether at home or in your office – the Qnap TVS-x73 has it all. Built with a state-of-the-art metal design and topped off with a stylish gold finish, the business-class TVS-x73 series is available in 4, 6, and 8-bay models. It is powered by an AMD RX-421BD quad-core APU (2.1 GHz base, 3.4 GHz boost) and dual-channel 8GB/16GB/64GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB), supports four Gigabit LAN ports and two built-in M.2 SSD slots (which can benefit from Qtier Technology to optimize storage efficiency across M.2 SSDs, SATA SSDs and HDDs), and is capable of delivering up to 1,172 MB/s throughput.

Two PCIe slots are available for greater system flexibility. One is pre-installed with a dual-port USB 3.1 Type-A card and the other allows for an optional QNAP dual-port 10GbE (10GBASE-T or SFP+) network card. The 10GbE-enabled TVS-x73 fully satisfies businesses that demand higher bandwidth for virtualization and fast backup and restoration for an ever-growing amount of data.

The TVS-x73 series features AMD 3rd Gen GCN architecture with breakthrough GPU performance to support 4K H.264 video decoding and stunning 4K UHD display, ideal for applications for media storage and playback. With dual HDMI output and a bundled remote control, the TVS-x73 provides users with an ideal base for an optimum audiovisual experience.