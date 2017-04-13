Seagate Barracuda Pro And Ironwolf Pro

You might think that a hard drive is just a hard drive, right? A bunch of spinning metal platters in a 3.5-inch enclosure where all your ones and zeros are laid out in a pattern determined by the file system your operating system prefers? Just get the cheapest drive in the capacity you need and be done with it! No. No, no, no, no. There’s so much more to it than that.

Leveraging 20 years of trusted performance and reliability, Seagate’s range of Barracuda Pro drives are best for high performance desktop, creative pro desktop applications and gaming use. For rock solid, fast and 24x7 operation in a NAS, Seagate’s Ironwolf Pro hard drives will get the job done. We also know that life isn’t perfect, so for those situations where things aren’t going to plan, you can rely on the FREE two years of Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services for that additional peace of mind. This is part of the Barracuda Pro and Ironwolf Pro experience.

BARRACUDA PRO

When you need a hard drive that will store terabytes of data and still provide loads of performance, get a Barracuda Pro. This top of the line hard drive from Seagate, comes in 6TB, 8TB and a whopping 10TB of storage. Yep, 10TB of storage in a single 3.5-inch SATA hard drive - the largest drive capacity available for desktop computers. What a time to be alive!

An impressive 256MB of speedy cache helps speed up the Barracuda Pro, providing ample space for your most accessed data to be retrieved at the speed of light. Seagate’s Multi-Tier Caching technology is designed to quickly access frequently used applications and files. More cache = faster HDD, simple as that - and the Barracuda Pro has heaps.

Together with that lovely big multi-tier cache the Barracuda Pro packs a brisk 7200RPM spindle speed. No 5900RPM slow pokes allowed here! Spinning its platters at 7200RPM makes sure random reads and writes happen fast and with little delay. Sequential performance is superb too, with the Barracuda Pro banging out a maximum sustained transfer rate of 220MB/s over a SATA 6Gb/s connection.

All that speed makes it perfect for heavy workloads and gaming. Load times of your favourite game will shrink and apps like Photoshop and Premiere will love the fast transfer speeds. The big cache and fast spindles in the Barracuda Pro, make the 10TB model the fastest 10TB SATA hard drive on the market today. This makes it an excellent drive for creative pros or gamers.

Despite all the raw speed the engineers at Seagate managed to contain in a 44.37cm3 rectangle, the Barracuda Pro sips power at a mere 6.8W on idle - one of the lowest for a 7200RPM drive. Lower power consumption means you can shove heaps of these in your rig without blowing the 12V rail and save precious money on electricity running costs.

To top it all off, Seagate offers a 5-year warranty on the Barracuda Pro. Five years! That’s practically forever in computer years. It’s comforting to know you’ll get the legendary Seagate service and support that long after making your purchase. No other 10TB drive on the market offers a 5-year warranty.

IRONWOLF

If bulk storage is what you’re after, Seagate’s IronWolf Pro drives are designed specifically for up to 16-bay NAS solutions and up to 300 TB/year Workload Rate Limits (WRL), with capacities offering best in class throughput for improved drive performance and streaming.

With the introduction of 10TB capacity drives, up to 40TB can be stored in a single 4-bay NAS enclosure - 40TB! In one little 4-bay NAS! These 10TB drive provide unheard of density for prosumers, SOHO and SMB users. Seagate has tested IronWolf Pro drives with many top NAS solutions, including Synology, QNAP, Asustor, Buffalo and Drobo, so you know they’ll work flawlessly, all day, every day.

Whether the IronWolf Pro drives are installed in a NAS or used in a desktop machine or home server as a RAID set they’ll thrive thanks to Seagate’s AgileArray tech, which will make all the drives spin up and spin down in unison, making sure the drives don’t drop out of the RAID array. Something you really want to avoid!

Sure, you can use desktop class hard drives in a NAS or a file server, but only IronWolf Pro drives are designed for 24x7 operation. The IronWolf Pro is designed to be pushed harder than a desktop drive and have a higher mean time before failure than desktop drives and can handle a higher workload rate.

Features such as AgileArray technology, rotation vibration sensors, a 1.2M MTBF with multi-user technology and the ability to handle over 300TB a year of throughput, make the IronWolf Pro drive a very solid choice for reliability for high workload environments and safe storage for video files, databases, CAD files, photos and music.

Performance wise, the Seagate IronWolf Pro has a sustained data rate of 214MB/s on the 4TB, 6TB, 8TB and 10TB units. Combined with a 7200RPM spindle speed and a large 256MB cache that is double the size of the competition, you’ve got a recipe for first class speeds.

This performance doesn’t come at the expense of power consumption either, with the IronWolf using less power than any other 3.5-inch NAS drive on the market. Particularly important for NAS units, which are on 24x7, sucking electricity and costing you money. The low power consumption of the Ironwolf Pro means you don’t need to worry about large power bills.

Of course, there’s the same class-leading 5-year warranty on the Ironwolf Pro as there is on the Barracuda Pro. If there’s anything wrong with your batch of Ironwolf Pro drives during those 5-years, Seagate will sort it out, gratis.

Seagate Rescue DATA RECOVERY Service

In an industry leading move, Seagate is offering a FREE 2-year Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Service on the IronWolf Pro and Barracuda Pro drives if you register your drive online. This wonderful service will attempt to recover data off any faulty drives sent to Seagate - regardless of why the drive died.

Dropped it? Seagate will try get the data off. Natural disaster? Seagate’s got you covered. Deleted the files by accident? RAID set won’t recover? Drive won’t spin up? Whatever the issue, Seagate will do its best to get the data back to you through their global team of world-class data recovery experts with a 95% customer satisfaction rating. You just call Seagate, ship them the drive (they’ll pay for shipping) and when they’ve recovered the data, they’ll ship you the data on a brand-new Seagate external hard drive.