Review: Fujifilm X-T20 digital camera

After testing the X-T10 a couple of year ago I fell in love with it and brought one as my walk around/take everywhere camera, so when the chance came to get my hands on the updated version, the X-T20 I was excited!

The new model looks, feels and operates much the same as its predecessor but underneath it has been given a work over. Like the X-T10 which uses its big brother the X-T1 sensor and processor, the X-T20 uses the same APS-C sized sensor with X-Trans technology and the 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor found in the X-T2 which as expected produces beautiful crisp images with amazing colour. I took this camera to New York and the jpegs that came straight out of the camera were beautiful and the colours were amazing, so good that I didn’t even bother loading the RAW files onto my computer.

4K video capture (UHD 3840 x 2160) at 30fps and 100mbps (recording time is limited to 10 minutes) is now a feature. In Full HD, it goes up to 60fps with a time limit of 15 minutes.

And the improvements just keep on coming. Another very useful upgrade has been done to the autofocus system. The X-T10 has 49 autofocus points, 9 of which are phase detection, but on the X-T20 this has increased 91 points across the sensor with 49 phase detection, making it a super reliable autofocus system.

A handy 3.0-inch LCD touchscreen has been added that tilts 90 degrees up and 45 degrees down and has a screen resolution of 1040k dots letting you see your snaps crystal clear and you can navigate through them with a simple swipe. When shooting in live view you can also touch the screen to choose what to focus one which proved very handy when using it for some street photography.

The one thing they haven’t tweaked much is the look and design of the camera; it still has the stunning retro look with top-mounted dials that feel nice to turn and the top and bottom plates are made from magnesium so it has a solid feel in your hands and doesn’t feel cheap. It doesn’t have weather sealing like its big brother the X-T2, which most people can live without.

This is a pocket rocket of a camera, pair it with one of Fujifilm’s excellent prime lenses and you have yourself one amazing little package.