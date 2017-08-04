One Minute Review: Tesoro Gram Spectrum keyboard

T he Gram is built around both a new, Tesoro designed switch named the “Agile” as well as a proprietary keycap. The Agile switch is a short throw switch along the same lines as the Cherry Speed, but has more of a clicky, tactile feel that feels really good for typing. The keycaps on the Gram are low profile – about half the height of normal keycaps, and this makes the keyboard feel even more tactile.

It’s an excellent combination and makes for a great experience both when typing and in games.

The Gram Spectrum, as the name suggests, features RGB backlighting, but this is the one area in which the keyboard really falls a little flat. It’s not that the lighting is bad, it’s just the fact that the supposedly intuitive RGB drivers are anything but.