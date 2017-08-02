One Minute Review: Tt Esports Meka Pro keyboard

There are many keyboards available around the $129 price point, but few offer the value and functionality of the Meka Pro. The keyboard uses Cherry MX Blue, Red or Brown switches (the review unit featured Red switches) and on the surface appears to be a very straightforward entry level mechanical keyboard. To keep the price down, Tt Esports has eschewed RGB lighting in favour of a red backlight.

The keyboard requires no drivers yet still features some of the best on the fly macro recording we’ve seen. Users click the red MK button above the numpad, choose a macro slot with the function key, program the macro and hit function again. It works extremely well. The only other extravagance of the keyboard is some replacement red keycaps for the WASD and arrow keys.

That’s all that is needed.