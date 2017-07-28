One Minute Review: Tt Esports Black FP gaming mouse

As a straight up gaming mouse, the Tt Esports Black FP is decidedly decent. The Avago 9500 laser sensor offers up to 5700 DPI and the Omron switches have a nice click even though the buttons themselves have a little too much give for our liking. But just looking at the specs misses the key feature – an Ironveil fingerprint scanner.

Given the importance of the scanner in the mouse, it seems a little odd that it is being marketed under a gaming brand, which seems to undermine the level of access and security that the Black FP can provide. The Security Center software suite allows for fingerprint logins for websites and apps as well as encryption for files and folders.

As such, it’s an excellent mouse for a work environment or for the security conscious.