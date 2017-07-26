Review: Panasonic Lumix GX850 digital camera

The Lumix GX850 follows on from Panasonic’s GF8 and GM5 cameras, offering an interchangeable lens format in a very compact body. The small size is a delight, while the large screen on the back consumes a very generous amount of available space so there was no feeling of compromise. This is the camera I took to do Computex, and a week of it around my neck led only to people asking more about this little beauty.

I used the small 12-32mm lens (H-FS12032); the amount of zoom is minimal but for close ups to panoramas it was so very versatile. The GX850 allows a small amount of post-shot focusing; it’s a software effect so can’t bring heavy depth of field background areas to the fore, but is still useful. The touch screen focusing is excellent, and includes a stacking mode where several focal points are combined for precise focal transition.

But by far the biggest trick this camera boasts is shooting in 4K. There’s even a dedicated button for it, which is nice because it allows you to shoot your preferred resolution and change up when needed in an instant. Optionally, you can re-map the 4K button as a function button. There’s a special 4K burst mode, too, which stores one second of images from before and after the shutter is released. That amounts to 60 frames to choose from.

The 16MP sensor and mirrorless format are a good balance and all my shots were clear and bright. It stabilised well too, I have a bad habit of moving just as the shutter is pressed and my shots are famously bad, but the GX850 sorted all that out.

This is absolutely the perfect travel camera. Its size, weight and that nice big reversible touch screen (which supports several selfie modes) and foolproof shooting make it a star. Wi-Fi lets you upload on the move, too.