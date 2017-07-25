One Minute Review: Plantronics BackBeat 505 headphones

"For $119 I’m confident you won’t find a better product, if you do, buy it."

Plantronics delivers great sound and a simple but useful feature-set.

Plantronics generally make excellent products, and this new offering from the BB (Backbeat) range is no exception. You get a lot of value for your $119. 

They do away with things like noise cancelling and auto shut off when removed to give you an attractive set of Bluetooth (or wired) headphones with superior sound, at a remarkable. That price again is $119.

I was pleasantly surprised at this price point that I could take a call with the built in microphone. They could not be simpler to connect and set up, they are lightweight and have just the right amount of tightness – they don’t squeeze your head but they won’t fall off when moshing on the train (just me then?).

There is significant leakage which you won’t find in higher end models, but that’s to be expected with on-ear headphones. The memory foam offers enough comfort for long listening sessions.

For $119 I’m confident you won’t find a better product, if you do, buy it. 

