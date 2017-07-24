Review: Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 tablet

Review: Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 tablet
"... Wacom’s competitors have nothing to compare."

Wacom
www.wacom.com
$2199 AUD
410 x 265 x 17.5mm; 39.6 cm screen size (diagonal); 16.7 million colours; 1000:1 contrast ratio; 3840 x 2160 resolution (via USB-C), 2560 x 1440 via Mini DP; 8192 levels of pen pressure

The Rolls Royce of Wacom products.

The Cintiq Pro 16 is a replacement for the Cintiq 13HD tablet. Functionally, it’s a second monitor that acts like a tablet that you can draw on using the Pro Pen2.

The Cintiq Pro’s 16-inch UHD display (3840 x 2160) via USB type C is the biggest feature. That’s close enough to 300 DPI resolution, which is akin to working on a physical printed page. At 94% Adobe RGB colour gamut, it’s also incredibly accurate. Wacom has reduced the depth of the glass on the screen so the parallax effect (when it feels like the pen’s not actually touching the ‘paper’) has been reduced. 

If you don’t have USB-C you’re stuck with 2560 x 1440 via an adaptor for Mini DisplayPort (Thunderbolt on Mac) and USB 3. This is still adequate but at the price you’re paying isn’t good enough. The cables required are also very intrusive and messy.

According to Wacom, the Pro Pen 2 is four times as accurate and pressure sensitive as the previous Pro Pen. It’s a testament to Wacom’s pen design that this is not immediately noticeable. This may be because I don’t ‘paint’ with the tablet too much – my daughter loved it and was messing around with watercolour to great effect.

At $2,199 it’s incredibly expensive, probably only justifiable for professional digital illustrators. There’s optional extras – an ExpressKey Remote that removes the on-tablet control wheel of previous models – that can push the price even further. No software is included.

Overall it’s a fantastic product, but unless you illustrate for a living (and do quite well for yourself!) with a PC that can handle USB type C, you’re better of looking at the cheaper models. Though, at this end of the market Wacom’s competitors have nothing to compare.

