Review: Splatoon 2

It seems obvious in hindsight: an online shooter where head-shotting your mates is totally irrelevant, why wouldn’t it be a cult classic? On Wii U of all consoles. And yet here we are with a second Splatoon for Nintendo Switch just two years after the first game wrapped its inky tentacles around our heartstrings.

More of a Call of Duty-style sequel than a properly new game, Splatoon 2 polishes up the frenetic back and forth of its original incarnation while adding a few new extras into its brilliantly luminous mix. Already know the difference between an Inkling and Splat Roller? From what I’ve played so far, you’ll feel right back at home after leaping into a Turf War again.

Not so hot on your squid-related trivia? You should be in for quite the treat.

ONCE MORE WITH FEELING

That ‘one more go’ feeling that Nintendo does so well? The original Splatoon had it in spades. Sploshing as much paint around an arena in three minutes is the very definition of a simple challenge that quickly riddles your body with adrenaline as you frantically spray luminous gloop at everything in sight.

It’s a winning formula that’s basically unchanged for the game’s sequel. Once again, Splatoon 2 serves up a single-player campaign that teaches you its basic mechanics, a small but well-curated array of online multiplayer modes and... that’s about it. While that might sound like a slight amount of stuff to do, you can happily lose hours to Splatoon 2 once it’s got its suckers stuck to you. It’s in that same calibre of thrillingly addictive games as Rocket League, Overwatch and Destiny. Or at least it should be.

At of the time of writing, there are two things that our Splatoon 2 star rating is provisional: its public servers aren’t yet online and neither is Nintendo’s app for arranging matches and voice chat.

THE OLD FAMILIARS

Like I said, Splatoon 2’s basic mechanics hasn’t changed from the first game. You play as one of the squid-human race of Inklings whose ink-swimming and shooting powers make them uniquely suited to raising technicolored hell. As ever, you’ve got a choice in your controls between motion-enabled aiming or the standard button-related rigmarole for first-person shooters. While motion controls are just as much a faff as they were on the Wii U, your more traditional control setup runs as smoothly as you could wish for. It’s all extremely easy to get a handle on and jump straight into the heat of battle in Turf Mode, a.k.a. the one where you squelch paint about for three minutes straight.

It's once you've raised your game to Level 10 status that things really get riotous. The more varied arena of Ranked Matches rotates you between the between Splat Zones (King of the Hill), Rainmaker (Capture the Flag) and Tower Control (Tug-of-War) game modes as you try and raise your grade from C- to S+. These modes were all introduced over time with the original Splatoon, so I'd expect to see this roster get expanded in a big way over the next 12 months via DLC.

So far, I’ve only really dabbled with Splatoon 2’s Turf Wars in a major way, and a lot of that time was spent with people who hadn’t yet realised that squelching their foes wasn’t going to bring them much glory. And because the game’s only chat commands are ‘This way’ and ‘Boo-yah’ there wasn't much opportunity to educate them otherwise. That should all change come Friday when the Nintendo’s free Switch Online app is released for iOS and Android, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It’ll certainly come in handy for the all-new Salmon Run mode, where you and up to three other teammates fight a horde of enemies off your small island. It’s a change to the usual Splatoon routine but one that demands cooperation to make it through the wave of foes. Otherwise, your ink-soaked demise will be swift and brutal. At least that was the case when I first tried Salmon Run and was sat in the same room as my fellow challengers.

REFRESHED SINGLE-PLAYER

For now, I’ve spent most time with Splatoon 2’s single-player campaign and it’s a significant step up from before. With more weapons to wreak havoc with, new enemies to slay and a raft of fresh ink-flavoured ideas, it’s more than just a glorified tutorial this time around. Certainly, racing through its near-30 levels didn’t feel like such a chore.

Whether you’re charged with the new Splat Dualies and laying down the law Matrix-style, or just chucking around the Slosher with reckless abandon, there’s greater encouragement to experiment with your chosen arsenal. Having stuck religiously to the Splat Roller for almost my entire time playing the original Splatoon, I ended its sequel’s single-player with a stack of new favourites to carry into online battle.

That said, this isn’t a Titanfall 2 or Modern Warfare-style scenario where you can happily shell out to enjoy on your lonesome. The meat of Splatoon 2 is very much in its multi-player and that means isn’t that much of a new game. All of the stuff that’s been added, from the Splat Dualies to Salmon Horde and even local multiplayer, gives it a fresh polish rather than revamping the thing in a significant way. As someone who just wanted to play Splatoon with his mates rather some internet randoms, that’s fine, but I could understand if you felt a little short-changed here.

SPLATOON 2 PROVISIONAL VERDICT

Splatoon 2 keeps everything that was great about the Wii U original, which is quite a lot as it turns out. This is a bold, colourful game with big ideas and a relentlessly fun concept at its core. One that you just might have played plenty of already.

For new converts and anyone who wants to scratch that effervescent itch again, Splatoon 2’s tweaks do enough to make the whole experience fresh. Especially since you’ll be able to play with your Switch-owning mates this time around. From cult classic to bona fide smash hit? You heard it here first.