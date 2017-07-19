One Minute Review: WD My Passport external hard drive

One Minute Review: WD My Passport external hard drive
"... hanging one of these, or similar, off the back of your PC is about as simple as it gets for backing up."

Supplier
WD

Price
$159 AUD 2TB
$228 AUD 4TB
> Pricing info

Bright and colourful storage packed with features.

This latest version of WD’s long-standing My Passport range introduces a bit of nice looking design. Our art directors here at Nextmedia declared it Lego-like, and they liked it. It feels good and is small and slim, so easy to move around. You can have one in black, red, white, blue, orange or the yellow we tested.

The expected features are included, so that means password protection with 256-bit encryption. A nice touch is the “return if found” message you can add in case someone with a kind heart finds it. Automatic backup is another app-feature included, and hanging one of these, or similar, off the back of your PC is about as simple as it gets for backing up.

A decent three-year warranty covers it. 

