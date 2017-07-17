One Minute Review: Corsair Glaive mouse

Once you get past the bizarre puzzle box packaging, the Corsair Glaive is a mouse that is very easy to like. The feel of the mouse can be customised with three removable thumb rests – one smooth, one textured and one with a wide thumb rest. Once you’ve got your hand comfortably situated, the finesse of the mouse comes to the fore.

The 16000 DPI optical sensor is fast and accurate, with five DPI settings available out of the box. These can be further customised through the drivers. The left and right buttons, as well as the two thumb buttons have a satisfying click and the scroll wheel has a pleasant textured surface and a tactile scroll that feels good to use.

The only thing standing against the Glaive is the price. At $139 it is around $30 more expensive than others with similar features.