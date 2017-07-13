Review: Next Cam

 | Comment Now
Review: Next Cam
Rating
Overall:

Slick and simple, but it only truly excels if you subscribe to the extra features.

Supplier
Alphabet

Price
$319 AUD
> Pricing info

A great connected camera, but the best features will cost you.

This app-controlled security cam is the latest addition to Nest’s smart home ecosystem, which already has a thermostat that learns when you actually need your house heated, and smoke detectors that send alerts straight to your smartphone. With one of these, you’ll be able to see your toast burning in real-time. 

Even as a standalone smartcam it can record all sound and motion – with sensitivity and accuracy enhanced if you subscribe to Nest Aware for $US10 a month. The speaker allows you to talk to whoever is in your house – scare a burglar, get the dog off the sofa or (more likely) annoy your nearest and dearest.

Nest’s app is as simple as they come, showing live previews and a three-hour snapshot of everything the Cam has spotted just a few taps away. Setup takes less than two minutes using your phone, and picture quality is top-notch - both during the day and at nighttime. 

Schedules mean you won’t be constantly recording yourself while you’re at home, and it does a pretty good job at recognising faces, too. No, you’re not paranoid, and yes, your neighbour is definitely stealing your morning paper. 

The only downside is that, while you get the last three hours recorded for free, a lot of fancy features like better sensor quality, zone monitoring and unlimited cloud storage are held back until you subscribe to Nest Aware. At $US100 a year, it ain’t cheap. It’s a bit like buying a Ferrari and having to pay monthly to go over 40mph.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  connected home  |  next cam  |  review  |  security cam
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

D-Link launches new DCS-2530L full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera

NEWS

D-Link launches new DCS-2530L full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Leica TL2

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Leica TL2

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

NEWS

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

6 reasons the Canon 6D Mark II is all the full-frame camera you need

FEATURE

6 reasons the Canon 6D Mark II is all the full-frame camera you need

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

Canon 6D Mark II flips out with new screen and sensor

NEWS

Canon 6D Mark II flips out with new screen and sensor

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

Review: GoPro Karma drone

REVIEW

Review: GoPro Karma drone

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Benjamin Button captures your kids&#8217; best moment without buttons

NEWS

Benjamin Button captures your kids’ best moment without buttons

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

Review: Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

REVIEW

Review: Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

Paralenz Dive Camera gets down, deeper and down (and records it all in 4K)

NEWS

Paralenz Dive Camera gets down, deeper and down (and records it all in 4K)

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Pentax KP DSLR

REVIEW

Review: Pentax KP DSLR

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

How long has it been since your last PC upgrade?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 