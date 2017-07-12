Review: HTC U11 smartphone

The HTC U11 is a sleek phone boasting an impressive set of specs. It can hold its own against other major flagships, though its innovation play falls a little short.

The U11 touches phablet territory with its 5.5inch 1440x2560 screen, but a rounded encasing ensures a pleasant grasp and feels a lot more versatile than other phones I’ve used of the same size.

In the trunk HTC have packed 6GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm processor, half of those cores run at 2.45GHz, with the other four running at 1.9GHz. There’s also a 12MP camera that takes stunning photos, even in low light. That’s in line with (if not slightly more specced out than) the latest Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S8. It also touts a tempting price point difference. At about $1,000, the HTC U11 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy.

The HTC U11’s differentiator, Edge Sense, is a bit of an odd one though. After more than a week of use, squeezing the side of the phone doesn’t feel like an intuitive way to launch or trigger any of the linkable functions. I can actually see this feature being useful for rejecting calls – say you’re at a posh dinner and need a subtle way to quickly cull the Smash Mouth ringtone that erupts from your pocket as the hors d’oeuvres are served – but alas this is not one of the programmable features.

The phone supports the latest version of the Android OS which has been delivered well. There are only a few bugbears here. Notification intensity by default seems to be set to maximum – prepare to swipe/swat away. A lot of this is attributable to HTC’s Siri clone, the HTC Sense Companion; “Isn’t it time for a new theme?”, the app asked me almost immediately after I changed the background for the first time.

These redeemable traits aside, the HTC U11 is an excellent phone; it’s attempt at innovation may not quite be a hit but it hardly detracts from a product HTC fans will love and outsiders may just be swayed by.