Review: HTC U11 smartphone

by   |   | Comment Now
Review: HTC U11 smartphone
Rating
Overall:  Not yet rated

"... a product HTC fans will love and outsiders may just be swayed by."

Supplier
HTC
www.htc.com/au
Price
$999 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU • 4GB RAM • 64GB storage (microSD upgradeable) • 3000mAh battery • 12MP camera • 5.5-inch QHD screen

Excusing the squeeze me, it’s a very nice phone.

The HTC U11 is a sleek phone boasting an impressive set of specs. It can hold its own against other major flagships, though its innovation play falls a little short.

The U11 touches phablet territory with its 5.5inch 1440x2560 screen, but a rounded encasing ensures a pleasant grasp and feels a lot more versatile than other phones I’ve used of the same size. 

In the trunk HTC have packed 6GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm processor, half of those cores run at 2.45GHz, with the other four running at 1.9GHz. There’s also a 12MP camera that takes stunning photos, even in low light. That’s in line with (if not slightly more specced out than) the latest Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S8. It also touts a tempting price point difference. At about $1,000, the HTC U11 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy.

The HTC U11’s differentiator, Edge Sense, is a bit of an odd one though. After more than a week of use, squeezing the side of the phone doesn’t feel like an intuitive way to launch or trigger any of the linkable functions. I can actually see this feature being useful for rejecting calls – say you’re at a posh dinner and need a subtle way to quickly cull the Smash Mouth ringtone that erupts from your pocket as the hors d’oeuvres are served – but alas this is not one of the programmable features.

The phone supports the latest version of the Android OS which has been delivered well. There are only a few bugbears here. Notification intensity by default seems to be set to maximum – prepare to swipe/swat away. A lot of this is attributable to HTC’s Siri clone, the HTC Sense Companion; “Isn’t it time for a new theme?”, the app asked me almost immediately after I changed the background for the first time. 

These redeemable traits aside, the HTC U11 is an excellent phone; it’s attempt at innovation may not quite be a hit but it hardly detracts from a product HTC fans will love and outsiders may just be swayed by.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority, nextmedia Pty Ltd Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  htc sense  |  htc u11  |  review  |  smartphone
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Review: HTC U11 smartphone

REVIEW

Review: HTC U11 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveals its huge size

NEWS

Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveals its huge size

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Samsung likely to ditch Note 8's best feature

NEWS

Samsung likely to ditch Note 8's best feature

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Apple is exploring using 3D face scanning to unlock the iPhone 8

NEWS

Apple is exploring using 3D face scanning to unlock the iPhone 8

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Note 7 Fan Edition is a less explosive phablet

NEWS

Samsung's Note 7 Fan Edition is a less explosive phablet

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button

NEWS

Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

SmartBoy makes your Galaxy S8 into a GameBoy

NEWS

SmartBoy makes your Galaxy S8 into a GameBoy

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

iPhone 8 'concepts' show device will be larger than iPhone 7

NEWS

iPhone 8 'concepts' show device will be larger than iPhone 7

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Refurbished Note 7 units rumoured for July release

NEWS

Refurbished Note 7 units rumoured for July release

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

How long has it been since your last PC upgrade?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 