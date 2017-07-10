Review: LaCie Bolt3 Thunderbolt 3 SSD

Inside the Bolt3’s “all-aluminium, heat-dissipating enclosure” that has an “innovative interior cooling with a thermoregulated blower and heat sink” are two M.2 PCIe SSDs in a RAID-0 for a total storage capacity of 2TB. It attaches to its weighted base via “powerful neodymium magnets” so it doesn’t fall over when used upright. There’s a little hinge on the back to hide the DC power cable and Thunderbolt 3 cable (both included).

Connect the Bolt3 up to a Thunderbolt 3 port and you’ve got an external drive that’s as fast as the fastest internal storage - because that’s what Thunderbolt basically is, an extension of the PCIe bus, but outside the computer. There’s two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the rear of the Bolt3 allowing you to daisy chain other devices such as a monitor or Ethernet/Fibre Channel adaptor off a single port. The Bolt3’s 60W power adaptor can also charge your laptop, which can come in handy on a film set.

The Bolt3 is designed for video capture applications such as ingesting raw video from high end cinema cameras in 6K or 8K, before copying it on to more conventional storage for editing or transcoding. When executing sequential writes (i.e: capturing video), the Bolt3 can sustain 1300 MB/s all day, every day. Reads are also as impressive, peaking at 2800 MB/s. Certainly top of the class performance wise and can handle basically any uncompressed video you can throw at it.

Everything about the Bolt3 is great, no question – until you see the price: $2,700. Yep, that’s the cheapest price for the Bolt3 on staticICE at the time of this review. To compare, a single 2TB Samsung 960 Pro SSD (which is no slouch) sells for about $1,700. You’re paying $1,000 for the insane bandwidth chucking two 1TB PCIe SSDs in a RAID-0 provides and the fancy Thunderbolt 3 enclosure.

Do you need a fast as hell external storage device? Is money no object? Does your computer have Thunderbolt 3? Then buy the Lacie Bolt3, you’ll love it.