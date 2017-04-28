Review: Huawei Mate 9

Last year’s Mate 8 made waves thanks largely to its mostly premium features in a phone selling for $300-$400 less than established premium devices. This season’s Mate has pushed the specs up, and with that, the price. It’s not bad news, though, because the resulting product is a definite contender as top dog in the upper premium class. Huawei may still play in the low and medium price segments, but it’s now got a product that can rightfully stake a claim to being among the best of the best when it comes to big premium phones.

It’s big, with a 5.9-inch screen, so is certainly an option if you happened to have recently returned a Galaxy Note 7. The screen is almost bezel-less edge to edge, near enough that the effect feels very fancy indeed. It’s LCD and with a Full HD resolution, which in my book is fine. You just can’t see the pixels so the battery endurance advantage from running a ‘relatively’ lower res is significant, and that factors into what’s probably the Mate 8’s biggest selling point, being its monster 4000mAh battery. This thing can plough on for days without a charge. In moderate use three days is easy. Heavy use won’t drain it in a day no matter how hard you try. Non-stop media playback (which, if using the speakers, is very loud, this device really punches out big volumes) is no sweat. This is an endurance champ.

Once again, Huawei gets it right with the fingerprint scanner. It’s around the back in the upper center, where it should be, and activates instantly no matter how sloppily you fumble the sensor.

And again, Huawei has nailed it with the camera, which is a twin-lens and sensor system, using one 20MP monochrome and one 12MP colour camera on the back. It can be used many ways, in black and white mode it’s pretty amazing, being a proper B&W sensor, and in standard mode both lenses are used to capture more light than a single unit can. The big party trick is enabling both lenses to capture close to all the depth information, so you can play with focal points after the shot is taken.

The Huawei Mate 9 is a winner in every respect, and absolutely deserves to cement Huawei’s place as a leader in the smartphone field.