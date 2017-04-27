Review: MSI GT83VR 7RF Titan SLI gaming laptop

by   |   | Comment Now
Review: MSI GT83VR 7RF Titan SLI gaming laptop
Rating
Overall:

"It might be the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, yet the choice of a low resolution, low refresh rate display is puzzling to say the least."

Supplier
MSI
www.msi.com
Price
$6999 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
Intel 7th Gen Core i7-7820HK (quad-core, HyperThreaded, 3.9GHz Turbo) • 64GB DDR4 2400MHz • 4 x 128GB S SDs in RAID 0 mode • 18.3-inch 1080p 60Hz display

Raw horsepower that lacks image quality.

You know a gaming laptop is going to be rather powerful when it ships with not one, but two power bricks. They’re joined together via a special Y-shaped adaptor which plugs into the rear of this brute of a laptop, suggesting that it sucks down oodles of power. The huge 18.3-inch screen dominates the overall form factor of this beast, but it’s also darned thick, at 69mm at its deepest point. Breaking your back at 5.5kg, it’s not the kind of machine you’ll be taking in your check-in luggage. Obviously it’s this big for a reason, and MSI has absolutely crammed it with cutting edge hardware… for the most part.

If there’s one rather strange oversight, it’s the screen. Sure, it apparently covers the full 100% sRGB colour range, though it doesn’t appear as punchy as other IPS screens we’ve seen. However, it’s only 1920 x 1080, with a maximum refresh rate of a mere 60Hz. Seriously? What’s the point in having the incredible horsepower within when you’re limited to such a stock-standard display? It’s possible to plug in up to three external 4K displays, but you’re still going to be stuck looking at a 1080p screen in the middle, and when it’s this big, the pixel structure is rather obvious. 

That aside, the rest of the machine is admirable indeed. A SteelSeries keyboard with Cherry MX switches resides right on the edge of the machine, so you don’t need to wrest your hands on a hot palm wrest. There’s also a small touchpad that doubles as a numpad at the tap of a button the right. Given the size of this thing, we expected a decent set of speakers; while they’re rather loud, there is very little bass, so you’ll be needing to use headphones. There’s also another very good reason for using headphones; under full load this thing sounds like a hurricane. It measured 54dB under 4K load (we used Nvidia’s DSR to enable 4K playback on the 1080p screen), which isn’t uncommon on such powerful gaming machines. That doesn’t mean we have to enjoy all that fan-noise though. 

Under the hood is arguably the most powerful gaming laptop we’ve yet seen. Obviously Intel’s new 7th Gen Core i7-7820HK does the CPU work, and it’s a beast. With quad HyperThreaded cores, it peaks out at 3.9GHz under load, and has a hefty 8MB cache. With a top TDP it’s no wonder this thing is loud. Memory hogs will love the 64GB of DDR4 2400MHz, but it’s the storage solution that is ridiculously amazing. Four independent PCIe SSDs are tied together in RAID 0 mode, along with a single 1TB hard drive. Yep, you’re going to be the first into the server, every time. 

But the real kicker here are the twin GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs running in SLI mode. As the benchmarks show, they obliterate pretty much anything you can throw at it, in any resolution. Unlike previous Nvidia mobile GPUs, these are basically identical to the desktop model, so you’re getting true desktop power in a partially portable design. 

Networking is taken care of via Killer’s Killer DoubleShot Pro, which combines Killer’s E2500 Gigabit Ethernet controller and one Killer Wireless-AC 1535 chipset for 802.11ac. There’s also a plethora of USB ports, including a Thunderbolt-enabled USB Type-C port.

It might be the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, yet the choice of a low resolution, low refresh rate display is puzzling to say the least. If all you care about is stratospheric frame rates, then it’s a fine solution, but it seems a shame to waste all that horsepower on a HD resolution. Hopefully the next version has a 2560 x 1440, 120Hz panel at the least. 

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  7rf titan sli  |  gaming laptop  |  gt83vr  |  msi  |  review
 
 

More in Gaming Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

Kaby Lake CPUs make Razer's Blade laptops even more cutting-edge

NEWS

Kaby Lake CPUs make Razer's Blade laptops even more cutting-edge

More in Gaming Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

MSI up-specs gaming laptops for the entry-level range

NEWS

MSI up-specs gaming laptops for the entry-level range

More in Gaming Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

FEATURE

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

More in Gaming Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Lenovo launches new Lenovo Legion gaming brand

NEWS

Lenovo launches new Lenovo Legion gaming brand

More in Gaming Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Review: MSI GT73VR 6RF Titan Pro

REVIEW

Review: MSI GT73VR 6RF Titan Pro

More in Gaming Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Review: Metabox Prime-X P870DM2-G

REVIEW

Review: Metabox Prime-X P870DM2-G

More in Gaming Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Asus GL502VS with GeForce GTX 1070

REVIEW

Review: Asus GL502VS with GeForce GTX 1070

More in Gaming Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Tiny Alienware packs VR-pushing power

NEWS

Tiny Alienware packs VR-pushing power

More in Gaming Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Razer Blade Pro (2016)

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Razer Blade Pro (2016)

More in Gaming Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

Why you should be excited for Alienware&#8217;s new portable gaming beasts

NEWS

Why you should be excited for Alienware’s new portable gaming beasts

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 