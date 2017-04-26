Review: ZTE Axon 7 Mini

ZTE touts the Axon 7 Mini as the little brother of the Axon 7, but from outward appearances, it’s not so little with only millimetres in it in terms of width and height. Like the Axon 7, the most striking design feature are the forward-firing stereo speakers, which - like its big brother - are powered by Dolby Atmos, though at a lower bit rate. This means excellent sound from the speakers, although when Dolby Atmos was activated, I noticed a very slight audio delay when playing YouTube clips.

It has a 5.2in full HD AMOLED display which can look great indoors, but strangely, the auto brightness is a touch too aggressive and all too often made the screen dimmer than required, especially outdoors, where visibility is decidedly average, at best.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back of the phone, just under the middle-of-the-road 16MP camera. USB-C fast charging is welcome, but data transfers only occur at USB 2.0 speeds, and the battery life from the 2,705 mAh battery isn’t great. 802.11ac Wi-Fi is not supported, which is a serious drawback. The Axon 7 Mini’s internal specs are where the little brother comparisons are justified, with only a Snapdragon 614 CPU and 3GB of RAM running the show compared to the 820 CPU and 4GB in the Axon 7.

This, when coupled with the Android Marshmallow-based MiFavor 4.0 UI, makes for a phone that isn’t quite as snappy as others in its price bracket. The OS does allow for a wide range of customisation, and has some cool features like Mi-Pop which contains shortcuts for one-handed operation, an on-screen navigation bar you can manually hide, and a glove mode for use in colder climates.

Despite all that, the software just feels a bit too sluggish and hampered by its hardware specs, which is a shame when its bigger brother is such a big leap forward for not that much more of an investment. It’s a solid offering from ZTE, but it isn’t a standout. If you find it at a discount, then it becomes a more compelling option.