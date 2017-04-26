Review: ZTE Axon 7 Mini

by   |   | Comment Now
Review: ZTE Axon 7 Mini
Rating
Overall:

"It’s a solid offering from ZTE, but it isn’t a standout."

Supplier
ZTE
www.ztemobiles.com.au
Price
$498 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
5.2in 1080x1920 AMOLED display • Qualcomm Snapdragon 614 CPU • 3GB RAM • 32GB on-board memory (expandable up to 256GB) • 16MP rear/8MP front camera, dual-SIM

A good looker that gets the basics mostly right.

ZTE touts the Axon 7 Mini as the little brother of the Axon 7, but from outward appearances, it’s not so little with only millimetres in it in terms of width and height. Like the Axon 7, the most striking design feature are the forward-firing stereo speakers, which - like its big brother - are powered by Dolby Atmos, though at a lower bit rate. This means excellent sound from the speakers, although when Dolby Atmos was activated, I noticed a very slight audio delay when playing YouTube clips.

It has a 5.2in full HD AMOLED display which can look great indoors, but strangely, the auto brightness is a touch too aggressive and all too often made the screen dimmer than required, especially outdoors, where visibility is decidedly average, at best.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back of the phone, just under the middle-of-the-road 16MP camera. USB-C fast charging is welcome, but data transfers only occur at USB 2.0 speeds, and the battery life from the 2,705 mAh battery isn’t great. 802.11ac Wi-Fi is not supported, which is a serious drawback. The Axon 7 Mini’s internal specs are where the little brother comparisons are justified, with only a Snapdragon 614 CPU and 3GB of RAM running the show compared to the 820 CPU and 4GB in the Axon 7.

This, when coupled with the Android Marshmallow-based MiFavor 4.0 UI, makes for a phone that isn’t quite as snappy as others in its price bracket. The OS does allow for a wide range of customisation, and has some cool features like Mi-Pop which contains shortcuts for one-handed operation, an on-screen navigation bar you can manually hide, and a glove mode for use in colder climates.

Despite all that, the software just feels a bit too sluggish and hampered by its hardware specs, which is a shame when its bigger brother is such a big leap forward for not that much more of an investment. It’s a solid offering from ZTE, but it isn’t a standout. If you find it at a discount, then it becomes a more compelling option.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  dolby atmos  |  review  |  zte  |  zte axon 7 mini
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

First Windows 10 smartwatch is on its way, and it means business 

First Windows 10 smartwatch is on its way, and it means business

 
How to: 21 tips top make the most of the Windows 10 Creators Update 

How to: 21 tips top make the most of the Windows 10 Creators Update

 
Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows, runs Google services in a desktop app 

Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows, runs Google services in a desktop app

 
Russian hacker handed 27 years, 'longest sentence ever', in US courts 

Russian hacker handed 27 years, 'longest sentence ever', in US courts

 
Samsung Galaxy S8: Just how fragile is it? 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Just how fragile is it?

 

More in Budget Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Review: Oppo R9s smartphone

REVIEW

Review: Oppo R9s smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

What we know: Motorola Moto X (2017)

FEATURE

What we know: Motorola Moto X (2017)

More in Budget Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Review: HTC 10 evo smartphone

REVIEW

Review: HTC 10 evo smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

NEWS

Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: The Nokia 3310 IS BACK!

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: The Nokia 3310 IS BACK!

More in Budget Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Review: OnePlus 3T - small changes, still solid

REVIEW

Review: OnePlus 3T - small changes, still solid

More in Budget Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

NEWS

Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

More in Budget Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

FEATURE

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

More in Budget Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

NEWS

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 