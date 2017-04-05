One Minute Review: TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb

One Minute Review: TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb
Supplier
TP-Link
www.tp-link.com.au
Price
From $44.95 AUD
The coolest, least-necessary gadget category right now is the smart LED bulb. Philips led the charge with Hue, and many others followed. Now TP-Link offers its version: a range of LED bulbs (a colour one, a cool-to-warm white one, and a dimmer-only one) that uses the household’s existing Wi-Fi network to allow control via smartphone. Tap to set colour, brightness, create lighting schedules, choose “moods”, all the usual functions are here.
TP-Link makes a big deal of how these bulbs don’t need a “bridge”, though obviously there are some disadvantages to the lights not having their own network - for instance, once set up, Philips Hue doesn’t need your router to operate. 

The biggest limitation right now? That the first models will be Edison-screw only, and with a full-size bulb form-factor. 

It occurs to us the kinds of people who like smart bulbs probably already have GU10 halogen downlights. Still, the TP-Link bulb is a good fit for older lamps - and lamps have always been better at mood lighting.

