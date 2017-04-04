One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive 5TB

by   |   | Comment Now
One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive 5TB
Rating
Overall:

"The Seagate Backup Plus is a good, affordable and fast external drive."

Supplier
Seagate
www.seagate.com/au
Price
$299 AUD
> Pricing info

The only thing lacking in this excellent backup drive is solid security.

Storage has come along in leaps and bounds in the last couple of years. It wasn’t too long ago that large capacity portable drives were huge, slow and required external power. That’s definitely not the case with the Backup Plus 5TB drive.

It only measures a slim 20.5x114.5x78mm and connects via a single USB3 connection. The drive is about as speedy as you’d expect for a large capacity spinning platter drive running on a USB3 connection, delivering read/write speeds of 133MB/s and 73MB/s respectively through our testing with AS SSD. The drive comes pre-loaded with easy to use Seagate Dashboard backup software, allowing for quick backups of PC file, mobile data and social media. The drive also comes with a two year 200GB subscription to Microsoft OneDrive (though you will have to pay for subscription after the two years is up).

The Seagate Backup Plus is a good, affordable and fast external drive. The only thing standing against it is the lack of any built in security features and relatively short two year warranty.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  backup  |  review  |  seagate backup plus portable drive 5tb  |  storage
 
 
Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
Epson's 100ppm inkjet coming soon
24 Mar 2017
The Epson WorkForce Enterprise is the "most powerful office printing system ever built", capable ...
ReadyNAS RN214 review: Netgear's easy-to-use four-bay NAS
16 Mar 2017
Looking for a business-class four-bay network-attached storage device that’s easy to use? ...
How the CIA hacking tools allegedly work: inside the WikiLeaks files
8 Mar 2017
WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA has allegedly hacked into Samsung TVs, iPhones, Android phones, ...
Spammers 'leak database of 1.4 billion users'
8 Mar 2017
Spammer's data hoard – which includes real names, email addresses and in some cases home ...
Beware of fake 'ASIC' email carrying ransomware
6 Mar 2017
Security provider MailGuard says it has detected "one of the largest-scale fraud inundations" in ...

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 