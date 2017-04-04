One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive 5TB

Storage has come along in leaps and bounds in the last couple of years. It wasn’t too long ago that large capacity portable drives were huge, slow and required external power. That’s definitely not the case with the Backup Plus 5TB drive.

It only measures a slim 20.5x114.5x78mm and connects via a single USB3 connection. The drive is about as speedy as you’d expect for a large capacity spinning platter drive running on a USB3 connection, delivering read/write speeds of 133MB/s and 73MB/s respectively through our testing with AS SSD. The drive comes pre-loaded with easy to use Seagate Dashboard backup software, allowing for quick backups of PC file, mobile data and social media. The drive also comes with a two year 200GB subscription to Microsoft OneDrive (though you will have to pay for subscription after the two years is up).

The Seagate Backup Plus is a good, affordable and fast external drive. The only thing standing against it is the lack of any built in security features and relatively short two year warranty.