One Minute Review: Asus ROG Spatha gaming mouse

While many hardware vendors seem to be embracing the aesthetic of smaller and sleeker when it comes to mouse design, with the flagship mouse of a new range, Asus has gone in the other direction. The Spatha is enormous and heavy, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Designed for MMORPGs, the Spatha is covered in buttons but is still very comfortable in the hand. The mouse is usable both wired and wirelessly, with the latter using a pairing/charging station and limiting the polling rate of the mouse to cut down on wireless lag. In wired mode, the Spatha is capable of a rather incredible, if somewhat impractical 2000Hz polling rate (1000Hz wireless), with up to 8200 DPI.

It’s strange to see the numbers so high given the target market of the mouse and the fact that it’s big and heavy enough to be unsuitable for twitch gaming. Still, it’s pleasant enough to use.